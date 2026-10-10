Navratri 2026: 15 events to bookmark for dholida and dhamaal at dandiya-garba nights in Delhi-NCR

Bring out the chaniya cholis, kediyus and colourful dandiya sticks because the Capital’s Navratri calendar is packed with Garba and dandiya celebrations. Whether you want to dance to authentic Gujarati folk music, watch a live headliner or move to Bollywood and EDM remixes, bookmark these events before making your plans.

1. Turn up the desi beat

Delhi-NCR is garba-dandiya ready with these Navratri nights organised with varied themes. (Photo: ChatGPT (AI-generated for representational purposes only))

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With a performance by Sapna Choudhary, live music, DJs, a fashion show, food stalls, selfie booths, lucky draws and contests, this event is among the season’s biggest draws in Noida. “We attend so many concerts, so why not one that also celebrates our culture? Sapna will perform traditional dandiya numbers on day two, giving the night a concert feel. There will also be a DJ, fashion show, lucky draws and prizes for the best dancers and outfits,” says organiser Anjali Awasthi.

What: Mirchi Rock & Dhol: Dandiya Dhamaal 2026 ft Sapna Chaudhary

Where: International Trade Expo Centre, Sector 62, Noida

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 5pm onwards

2. Gen Z gets the aux

Returning for its second season with BeatCrush, DJ Yogii, percussionist Shiv Malhotra and Shyam Khanna, this open-air event also features food, shopping and puja alongside its dance floor. “We are creating this especially for Gen Z, while keeping the music rooted in traditional and Bollywood sounds because it is a cultural event. DJ Yogii headlines October 17, BeatCrush takes over October 18, and live percussionists will heighten the energy across both evenings,” says organiser Bhavna Sharma.

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{{^usCountry}} What: Bollywood Dandiya Night Season 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Bollywood Dandiya Night Season 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Where: PSOI Lawns, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

When: October 17 and 18

Timing: 6pm to 11pm

3. Sweet sixteen and still spinning

One of the calendar’s most traditional offerings is returning for its 16th edition. The evening features a live Garba band, orchestra and singers travelling from Vadodara, with Gujarati folk music and traditional dance taking precedence over DJ-led remixes. “This is our 16th year. Delhi once had one of its biggest Garba celebrations with us, although we witnessed a dip after the pandemic. This year, we have a band and singers coming from Vadodara for live performances. Our focus remains on presenting Garba in its most traditional form,” says organiser Richa Gupta.

What: Garba in the City

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Where: Samrat Hotel, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

When: October 13

Timing: 7pm onwards

4. A get-together with extra dhol

This open-air celebration will move between devotional music, Bollywood hits and Punjabi tracks, with live dhol anchoring the evening. Visitors can also browse food and shopping stalls, while every guest will receive a return gift from the organisers. “We want an open, cultural and fun atmosphere that feels like a get-together. The music will move from devotional songs to Bollywood and Punjabi tracks, with live dhol at the centre. Every guest will also receive a return gift, so nobody leaves empty-handed,” says organiser Nishant Goyal.

What: Dandiya Night Raas Utsav 2.0

Where: Ullas Bhawan, near Dilli Haat Metro Station

When: October 17

Timing: 7pm to midnight

5. Bhajans find a new beat

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For devotional folks, the event blends dandiya with bhajan clubbing, Bollywood music, and live performances across three evenings. The line-up includes Saaz and Prakhar on the first day, Akhil Sachdeva on the second and Madhavas Rock Band on the final evening. Food stalls, a flea market and festive photo installations complete the experience.

What: Raatri Raaga: The Raas Affair

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 4pm onwards

6. Garba gets a disco remix

Traditional dance meets nightlife at this large-scale Gurugram festival. Expect Garba and dandiya set to a mix of folk, Bollywood and electronic music, along with live DJs, immersive décor, a flea market, food and plenty of photo-ready installations.

What: Shubharambh 2026

Where: DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

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When: October 17 and 18

Timing: 4pm onwards

7. Noida goes larger than life

Returning for its fourth edition, this three-day fest promises three evenings of music, colour and packed dance circles inside Worlds of Wonder. The sprawling venue, high-energy performances and carnival-like setting make it a suitable pick for those who want their Navratri celebration on a grander scale.

What: The Great Indian Garba Fest 4.0

Where: Worlds of Wonder, Noida

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 5pm onwards

8. Three days beneath a stadium roof

Blending traditional Gujarati folk music and live dhol with Bollywood tracks and DJs, this one is an indoor stadium setting. Between dance rounds, visitors can explore a food court and flea market featuring ethnic clothing, jewellery and home décor. Dandiya sticks will be available for purchase at the venue.

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What: Meri Dilli Dandiya Utsav

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President’s Estate

When: October 23 to 25

Timing: 1pm onwards

9. Dance, shop and snack in Old Delhi

This one pairs traditional dance and live performances with an expansive festive marketplace. The event promises an open dance arena, Bollywood and Punjabi beats, over 70 lifestyle and shopping stalls, more than 20 food counters, selfie zones, giveaways and family-friendly activities.

What: Garba Dazzle 3.0

Where: Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: October 17 and 18

Timing: 4pm onwards

10. Three evenings beside Rajghat

Set opposite Rajghat, this three-day event brings together live dandiya, musical performances and festive food at Gandhi Darshan. The organisers are also offering attendees a complimentary pair of dandiya sticks, making it an accessible option for first-time dancers arriving without their own.

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What: RAAS 2026

Where: Gandhi Darshan, opposite Rajghat

When: October 16 to 18

Timing: 4pm onwards

11. A luxe spin along NH8

Rangratri offers a more polished setting for an evening of music, movement and celebration. Hosted at a luxury venue along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, it caters to those who want to dress up and enjoy their Garba night in a more intimate, elevated atmosphere.

What: Rangratri 2026

Where: Bel-La Monde, NH8, Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

When: October 19

Timing: 5pm onwards

12. Pick your dancing hour

Whether you prefer an afternoon outing or want to dance after sundown, the festival has two sessions to choose from. Alongside DJ-led Garba and dandiya, the event includes unlimited food, snacks, chaat, mocktails, games, shopping stalls and a lucky draw.

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What: Sapphire Dandiya Utsav 2026

Where: Golden Crown, Sector 12, Rohini

When: October 17

Timing: Noon to 5pm and 7pm to 11pm

13. Dinner comes with dandiya

This Paschim Vihar celebration bundles Garba and dandiya with snacks and dinner. The evening also includes games, complimentary sticks, guidance from a professional choreographer and a photographer. Prizes will be awarded to the best dancers and best-dressed attendees.

What: Dandiya Night 2026 by Happii Girls Gang

Where: Mapple Gold Banquet by Radisson, Paschim Vihar

When: October 18

Timing: 5.30pm onwards

14. Shop your way onto the floor

A festive shopping spree could secure entry to this Ghaziabad dandiya night. Shoppers spending ₹2,026 or more at The Opulent Mall until October 16 can register and present their bill at the ground-floor help desk to claim a complimentary couple pass.

What: Dandiya Night at The Opulent Mall

Where: The Opulent Mall, GT Road, Ghaziabad

When: October 17

Timing: 5pm onwards

15. Dandiya Reborn 2026

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road

When: October 11 and 12

Time: 5.30pm to 9.30pm

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