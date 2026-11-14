No child’s play this Children’s Day! Delhiites, skip the usual for new-age fun with your little ones

Techno party for kids? Oh yeah!

There are plenty of fun activities lined up across Delhi-NCR for Children’s Day.

Swap the usual balloon-and-clown setup for a sensory, neon-lit afternoon built around electronic music and playful science. Tailored especially for younger children, this upbeat techno dance party blends kid-friendly beats with glowing face painting and a DIY glow-frame craft station so little ones can light up the dance floor. Adding a dash of curiosity to the high-energy music is a dry-ice bubble lab where kids can watch smoky, scientific bubble experiments up close, alongside fun group games and light snacks. It offers a fresh, modern way for toddlers and young kids to celebrate without the usual party clutter. “Why can’t kids have the same type of fun as adults and party to some techno music? After all today is all about them and they deserve unique new experiences. Young children learn and bond best through sensory play, so we combined upbeat techno music, glow art, and safe science experiments to give them a celebratory space that feels exciting and age-appropriate,” says the organiser from Little Leaders.

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What: Kids Techno Party

Where: Little Leaders, C-57, Block C, Malviya Nagar

Timing: 11.30am to 1pm

Entry: ₹399 (8527331191)

Budding entrepreneurs to run pop-up stalls

Forget just browsing the weekend market to be here where children will be the ones running the show as budding entrepreneurs. Designed to give young minds a real-world taste of building a brand, this pop-up market lets shortlisted kids set up their own stalls to showcase and sell handmade products, baked treats, or creative crafts. Young participants receive their own brand kit to give their mini-venture an identity, pitch directly to real shoppers, make their first sales, and compete for the Best Stall Award! “When a child prices a product, sets up a stall, and makes their first sale, it sparks a sense of ownership no classroom lesson can match. What better day to have than build some confidence on children’s day,” says a member of the organising team at the venue.

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{{^usCountry}} Even if your child is not running a booth, visiting to shop and cheer for these young founders makes for an inspiring afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if your child is not running a booth, visiting to shop and cheer for these young founders makes for an inspiring afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

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What: Kidspreneur

Where: RCube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

Timing: 1pm onwards

Entry: Free (Register at: +91 92667 06663)

Let thy child get close to flora & fauna

Instead of the usual visit to the Zoo, let your children spend the day getting their hands muddy and learning where their food and Nature come from. Set in a sprawling green farm, this curated day out packs in guided tractor-style farm tours, hands-on animal feeding sessions, and a garden walk where kids get to plant their own seed saplings. Little explorers can also join a treasure hunt, paint at a Nature Art Zone, listen to story time right alongside the farm animals, or even try running a mini kids’ stall. Every child walks away with a personalised Animal Adoption Certificate as a meaningful keepsake, while parents can unwind at the on-site café. “City kids rarely get the chance to interact gently with animals or understand how things grow, so we curated a full day of tactile, Nature-first experiences rather than just another structured play date. Already 90% of the slots are booked out for today and we are expecting to be fully booked out,” Mahima Virmani,

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What: Children’s Day Event

Where: Farmwalk, Sector 135, Noida and Fatehpur Taga, Faridabad and Sector 67, Gurugram

Timing: 11am (Noida) and 12pm (Faridabad)

Entry: ₹600/kid and ₹500/adult for Noida, 1000/kid and 1500/adult in Faridabad(with food) 1500 for both kids and adults in Gurugram (with food) (Pre-booking mandatory: 9649446406)

Swap screen time for a 3km run and kho-kho

If your weekends usually revolve around indoor play zones, trade the screen time for fresh morning air and classic street-style games. This community morning kicks off with a gentle 3km run designed for mums and daughters to jog at their own pace, followed by a lively throwback session of nostalgic playground favourites. Kids can team up for energetic rounds of kho-kho, test their balance in three-legged and lemon-and-spoon races, and pull their weight in a spirited tug-of-war. Beyond just burning off energy, it is an active, multi-generational outing that lets parents introduce their little ones to the outdoor games they grew up playing, turning an ordinary park visit into shared memories. “Children’s Day outings often get reduced to quick lunches or passive indoor play, so we wanted to create an unhurried morning where mothers and kids actually play side by side and share the joy of simple, screen-free movement,” says the organiser from Aquí Girls Club.

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What: Children’s Day Run

Where: Meghdootam Park, Sector 50, Noida

Timing: 7.30am onwards

Entry: Kids ₹200 Moms+Kids: ₹350 (Register: @aquigirlsclub on Instagram)

VR games & pottery workshop

Looking for an afternoon that blends high-tech thrills with hands-on crafting? This lively Children’s Day out pairs immersive Virtual Reality gaming zones with classic tactile workshops. Kids can slip on VR headsets to explore interactive digital worlds before heading over to try their hand at spinning clay at the pottery station or assembling personalised DIY photo frames. Between posing at a creative photobooth, browsing a mini shopping corner curated especially for kids, and dancing at an upbeat kids’ party, there is plenty to keep different age groups hooked while parents relax and grab a bite. “We wanted to move beyond the standard sit-down family lunch and build an afternoon where kids can jump straight from futuristic VR adventures to getting messy with clay,” says the organiser from Café Casa Dunes.

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What: Children’s Day Out Where: Café Casa Dunes, Bypass Road, Aerocity, Mahipalpur Extension

Timing: 1pm to 5pm

Entry: Free (F&B vouchers: ₹999; Contact: 9090000755)