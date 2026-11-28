Mention the phrase ‘great Indian Sanskrit author’ and one name that immediately comes to mind is Kālidāsa. It’s in his name that the Government of Madhya Pradesh presents the annual National Kalidas Samman to eminent personalities for their exceptional creativity, excellence, and long-standing dedication to the arts. Keeping the tradition alive, this year the National Kalidas Samman for ‘Theatre’ (Rangkarma) was recently conferred upon theatre artist Vani Tripathi Tikoo.

Vani Tripathi Tikoo was recently awarded the National Kalidas Samman for ‘Theatre’. more less

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From the late Sombhu Mitra and Ebrahim Alkazi to Zohra Sehgal, the honour has recognised the work of 37 artistes to date. Tikoo, who has been part of more than 50 productions, says, “Theatre remains my first creative home. Whether I am acting, writing, producing, mentoring young artistes or engaging with other forms of storytelling, I carry the theatre’s fundamental philosophy with me: listen deeply, observe honestly and never stop being curious about the human condition... Theatre is not merely an art form that we inherit. It is a living tradition that we must constantly renew and pass on.”

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Today, as theatre continues to remain a strong foothold for actors, the 47-year-old feels awards like these are “significant at several levels”, explaining, “Theatre is an act of faith. It requires years of training, discipline, collaboration and a willingness to keep creating even when the circumstances are challenging. It is an art form that survives because of the passion of its practitioners and the communities that support them.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mention the name Kalidasa and the writer whose debut book was titled Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?, says, “There was something extraordinary about the way Kalidasa brought together Nature, human emotion, beauty and philosophy... He reminds us that great art does not merely reflect life; it expands our understanding of it. And that is what every artist aspires to do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mention the name Kalidasa and the writer whose debut book was titled Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?, says, “There was something extraordinary about the way Kalidasa brought together Nature, human emotion, beauty and philosophy... He reminds us that great art does not merely reflect life; it expands our understanding of it. And that is what every artist aspires to do.” {{/usCountry}}

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