FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Godzilla Minus Zero
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, Masami Nagasawa
Kaali Kheti
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Choudhary
Party Animals
Cast: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Pragati Nagpal, Soundous Moufakir, Jaanyaa Joshi, Naqiyah Haji
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Cast: Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons
Pratap
Cast: Amit Sadh, Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Milind Gunaji
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
SARAS Food Festival
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
Time: 11.30am to 9.30pm
Kashmiri Food Festival
Where: Varq, Taj Mahal, New Delhi
Time: 12.30pm to 2.45 pm & 7pm to 11.45pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
45th India International Trade Fair
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
Time: 10am to 7.30pm
SATURDAY
The Mahima Sogani Show
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram
Time: 4.30pm
SUNDAY
Krishna — Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
Time: 3pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 3pm & 7pm{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Arkyadan + Tech Panda x Kenzani
Where: Cozy Box, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar
Time: 8pm
SUNDAY
Ruhaniyat
Where: Amphitheatre, Bharat Mandapam, Mathura Road
Time: 6pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
North-East Festival
Where: NCC Park, Humayunpur
Time: 3pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY
Zorbing Ball
Where: District 9, Bunkar Bhawan, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida
Time: 2pm to 7pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Dunk Street Festival 4.0
Where: JLN Stadium, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Pragati Vihar
Time: 9am
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