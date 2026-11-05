Weekend Planner (November 7 and 8): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Ramayana
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol
Scene
Cast: Suriya Sivakumar, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Lal
Mahasakthi
Cast: Nayanthara, Urvashi, Regina Cassandra
Summer Holidays
Cast: Rohan Roy Gunti, Arun Dev, Jayasudha, Kushi Soni
Bhavantara
Cast: Karthik Sharma, Tanvi Rao, Pranav Sridhar, Shree Vaishnav
The Cat in the Hat
Cast: Bill Harder, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson
Disco
Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod, Dev Mohan
BITE STOP
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Across Borders: Journeys From India to Burma
Where: Burma Burma (All outlets in Delhi-NCR)
Time: 12.30pm to 4pm & 6.30pm to 10.30pm
Wild Spirits
Where: Safari Lounge, The Lodhi
Time: Noon to 1am
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY
Dilli Ki Diwali
Where: Central Park, Connaught Place
Time: Noon to 10pm
Thugs of Delhi
Where: Parsi Anjuman Hall, Bahadur Shah Zafar Road
Time: 10am
Rashtriya Godhan Deepawali Mahotsav 2026
Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri
Time: 11am to 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Time: 11am to 9pm{{/usCountry}}
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Keshavam Live
Where: DLF Club 5, Sector 53, Gurugram
Time: 7.30pm
Lost Radio does Rock ‘n’ Roll
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung
Time: 8.30pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY
Run Club
Where: Nehru Park, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri
Time: 7am
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction