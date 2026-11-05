Weekend Planner (November 7 and 8): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX

At the theatres this weekend, watch Ramayana featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

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Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Ramayana

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol

Scene

Cast: Suriya Sivakumar, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Lal

Mahasakthi

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Cast: Nayanthara, Urvashi, Regina Cassandra

Summer Holidays

Cast: Rohan Roy Gunti, Arun Dev, Jayasudha, Kushi Soni

Bhavantara

Cast: Karthik Sharma, Tanvi Rao, Pranav Sridhar, Shree Vaishnav

The Cat in the Hat

Cast: Bill Harder, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson

Disco

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod, Dev Mohan

BITE STOP

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Across Borders: Journeys From India to Burma

Where: Burma Burma (All outlets in Delhi-NCR)

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm & 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Wild Spirits

Where: Safari Lounge, The Lodhi

Time: Noon to 1am

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Dilli Ki Diwali

Where: Central Park, Connaught Place

Time: Noon to 10pm

Thugs of Delhi

Where: Parsi Anjuman Hall, Bahadur Shah Zafar Road

Time: 10am

Rashtriya Godhan Deepawali Mahotsav 2026

Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

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GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Keshavam Live

Where: DLF Club 5, Sector 53, Gurugram

Time: 7.30pm

Lost Radio does Rock ‘n’ Roll

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung

Time: 8.30pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY

Run Club

Where: Nehru Park, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri

Time: 7am

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