8 potato dishes from around the world

One of the original world travellers, the potato has become an integral part of several cuisines. This Peruvian tuber was brought from the New World to Europe by the Spanish conquistadors, who also shared it with other countries they traded with. This simple root vegetable is celebrated on May 30 the International Day of Potato, for its contribution as an invaluable food resource, and its nutritional benefits and cultural values. Here are some dish varieties that you should try: Batata wada(Instagram)

Patatas bravas, Spain

Patatas bravas(instagram )

Made by cutting potatoes into bite-sized pieces, typically parboiled and then fried until crispy and golden, patatas bravas is a signature tapas dish from Spain. It also finds a spot on the Taste Atlas list of best potato dishes in the world. “The signature bravas sauce is prepared separately, combining tomatoes, garlic, onions, paprika, and a touch of chili for heat often accompanied by a dollop of aioli for added flavour”, says Chef Manuel Olveira, owner and chef at La Loca Maria and La Panthera, Mumbai

Batata Vada, India

Batata Vada(Instagram)

A beloved street food from India that also inspired a song sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle for the 1973 film Hifazat. “It is the essence of comfort and flavour for several Indians,” says Chef Shailendra Kekade, Jubilee, Pune, who goes on to describe it, saying, “Imagine a ball of spiced mashed potatoes, seasoned with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chillies, all encased in a crispy chickpea flour batter. The result is a delightful contrast of textures — crispy on the outside, soft and savoury on the inside. Each bite delivers a warm, mildly spicy, and earthy flavour that’s simply irresistible. Made by dipping the seasoned potato filling in a gram flour batter and frying it to golden perfection, Batata Vada is a true taste of India's vibrant culinary tradition.”

Jacket potatoes, UK

A British staple, jacket potatoes have been a part of the UK’s culinary culture since mid-19th century. “In its most rudimentary avatar, the dish has potatoes baked in the embers of a bonfire on Guy Fawkes night. The popularity of the dish can be attributed to the crisp skin and the creamy interior that is the perfect vessel for a variety of flavourful toppings. Today, to make jacket potatoes, generously-sized spuds are baked until the exterior turns crisp and the insides are tender and fluffy. These potatoes are served with an array of delectable fillings such as baked beans, cheese, tuna or creamy coleslaw. The beauty of this dish is that, much like the potato itself, it is filling and versatile — it tastes as delicious with a dollop of butter and a sprinkle of salt, as it does with a curry or even a coleslaw, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef and Founder - Mulk, Miniya Turk & SJI Gourmet

Kumpir, Turkey

A Turkish-style baked potato, the Kumpir is a hearty streetfood. The loaded baked potato has is made with Larger potatoes are used to make Kumpir — once baked, the potato is sliced open and the interior is blended with a generous amount of butter and cheese. Next, the potato is dressed with delicious toppings that include olives, corn, sausage and, of course, more cheese. It is a quick, versatile dish and a hearty one too. It is said that the dish originated in former Yugoslavia (where the name comes from) and, over the years, has adopted a uniquely Turkish persona in terms of its flavour profile. Chef Ishijyot Surri

Crocchè, Italy

Crocchè(Instagram)

Derived from the word croquer or ‘crunch’ in French, the Crocchè is a type of croquette made in Italy. Chef Dhvani Doshi explains, “Different versions of this are found all across the world. It is a popular bar snack and an antipasti in Italy. There are three ways to identify one - it needs to have an audible crunchy exterior, must be battered and deep-fried, and it should have a filling along with the potato, like chives, cheese, ham, eggs, and more.”

Chili Cheese Fries, America

Fries loaded with cheese, meat sauce and sour cream, with a sprinkle of green onions, chili cheese fries are what American dreams are made of. A mountain of golden, crunchy fries is transformed into a savoury flavour bomb and then topped with melted cheese to create a gooey, indulgent treat.

Gamja Jorim, South Korea

Gamja Jorim(Instagram)

These soya-glazed braised potatoes are a kind of banchan (Korean side dishes) that are served with rice. “It is a nice crunchy, sweet and savoury combination,” says Chef Priyanka Bonick, Managing Partner, Kampot, Bangalore. Usually baby potatoes are boiled or roasted. The braising liquid is made with soya sauce, rice wine vinegar and brown sugar, and the potatoes are tossed into a wok with oil and then cooked along with this sauce. Add honey to get a caramelised crispy exterior and sprinkle green onions and sesame seeds over it.

Pommes fondantes, France

The French way of cooking is all about using simple ingredients and flavours while focusing on precise techniques. To make pommes fondantes or melting potatoes, chefs treat them like they would cook meat. The potatoes are cut into cylinders and, in a pan, their ends are browned in a sizzling hot pan. They are roasted, low and slow, in butter and chicken stock, to create a creamy vegetable that just melts in your mouth.