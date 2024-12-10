AP Dhillon feasts on some home-style poha, courtesy of Mrunal Thakur: Whip up your own bowl!

AP Dhillon is currently making his way through one packed stadium after another as he traverses the country for his The Brownpoint India tour. Commanding a crowd on their feet is no simple feat and AP's concerts, to no one's surprise are turning out to be complete bangers as he belts out his chart topping hits. AP Dhillon can't get enough of Mrunal Thakur's handmade poha: Your cue to whip up your own bowl!(Photos: Instagram/apdhillon, mrunalthakur; Piping Pot Curry)

Now go back into your head and consider what hits the best after a high-pressure day? A warm and toasty plate of your favourite homemade dish. This is where actor Mrunal Thakur came to AP's rescue with a plate of steaming hot poha. How do we know? The rockstar expressed his appreciation by sharing a picture of the scrumptious plate thanking Mrunal for the gesture as he called the meal the 'best' he's had.

AP Dhillon shares a glimpse of his plate of poha, thanking Mrunal Thakur(Photos: Instagram/apdhillon)

Mrunal may not be cooking us poha anytime soon but this simple recipe from Piping Pot Curry will make sure you have your very own plate in front of you in less than 20 minutes. So let's get cooking.

Kanda poha

Ingredients: Poha - 2.5 cups, oil - 2tbsps, peanuts - 2tbsps, mustard seeds - 1/2tsp, jeera - 1/2tsp, curry leaves - 10 to 12, chopped green chillis - 2, chopped onions - 3/4 cup, diced potatoes - 3/4 cup, haldi - 1/4tsp, lime juice - 1tbsp, salt and sugar to taste, chopped coriander; (optional) For garnishing — sev, pomegranate seeds, freshly grated coconut

Method: Take your poha in a strainer and rinse till the water runs clear. Set it aside as you heat some oil and roast the peanuts. Once toasty, remove and fry up the mustard seeds and jeera followed by the curry leaves, chillis and onions. Then go in the potatoes which must be chopped small so that they are done cooking in 3 to 4 minutes. Once potatoes are cooked through add sugar, salt and haldi and toss. Cook this on low heat for 2 minutes after which top with the peanuts and your choice of garnishing. Finish with a dash of lime.

Do you like your poha sweet or spicy?