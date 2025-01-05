Chefs share 7 Maharashtrian winter delicacies to try this season

With winter having a hold across cities, kitchens in Maharashtra have come alive with the aroma of seasonal delicacies that are both comforting and nourishing. From gond ladoos and meethi ladoos to dishes like Popti and Hurda bhel. It is during this season that winter ingredients like fresh green garlic, jaggery, sesame seeds, and millets take centre stage in recipes, adding a distinct flavour and nutritional value that's otherwise missing in everyday cooking. Fresh Pigeon peas usal(adobe stock)

These dishes celebrate the region's bounty and offer a wholesome way to enjoy the colder months. Whether it's a piping hot bowl of ragi pudding, a warming meal of olya turichya danyanchi usal or the sweet yet spicy indulgence of aalechi wadi, winter in Maharashtra is a feast for both the palate and the soul.

Pigeon peas and green garlic chutney

Olya turichya danyachi hirvi lasan chutney

Best eaten with bajarchi or jowarchi bhakri and varan bhaat, olya turichya danyachi hirvi lasan chutney is made with tender pigeon peas. A labour of love, the fresh pods need to be shelled before being used. The peas have a slightly bitter aftertaste but are creamy and nutritious. Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji says, “This green garlic chutney is not just delicious but also nutritious and very simple to prepare in the winter season.” Prepare it by dry roasting and coarsely grinding fresh garlic, both the gloves and leaves, along with green chillies and tender peas. Temper it with hot peanut oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida and finely chopped onion.

Popti

A seasonal and traditional Maharashtrian dish, Popti is a delicacy prepared by farmers in the Konkan area just before they harvest their fields. This one-pot harvest festival dish is cooked in an earthen pot over an open fire. It includes seasonal vegetables, beans, tubers, and spices, along with eggs and chicken, too. Rupesh Duble, senior chef de partie, Lotus Eco Beach Resort, Murud, says “A special type of broad beans (vaal) is used for this dish. The entire procedure is worth experiencing as it results in a flavourful and satisfying dish that's perfect for a winter meal.”

Fresh Pigeon peas usal

During the winter, the markets are flooded with fresh legumes and lentils that are considered delicacies. Using fresh pigeon peas aka toor dal, Maharashtrians make a delectable gravy called olya turichya danyanchi usal. Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji says, “This warming curry is prepared by roasting spices, coconut, onions, garlic and goda masala. Other ingredients added to this usal is kokum, jaggery and coarsely ground roasted peanuts. It is eaten with steamed rice or roti.”

Gond ladoo or Dink ladoo(adobe stock)

Gond ladoo

A traditional winter delicacy relished in Maharashtra, Gond ladoo is loved for its wholesome ingredients and nourishing qualities. Rupesh Duble, senior chef de partie, Lotus Eco Beach Resort, Murud, says, “Made with edible gum, wheat flour, desi ghee, and jaggery, it is a staple in many households during colder months. Known for its energy-boosting and immunity-enhancing properties, this sweet treat is lovingly prepared by families to provide warmth and strength. The process of making gond ladoo is an experience in itself, with every step filled with care and the essence of age-old culinary wisdom.”

Hurda bhel or ponkh bhel

Hurda Bhel (Tender Sorghum Bhel) (Tender Jowar Bhel)

Sorghum grain aka jowar is a staple in rural Maharashtra and Gujarat. Hurda or ponkh bhel is a quintessential winter gluten-free, high in fiber snack. Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji says, “Dry roast the hurda for two minutes and stir occasionally. Ensure you don’t over-roast the jowar as it will lose its moisture. You can use chutneys like green coriander and mint chutney, imli and jaggery chutney, along with finely chopped onion and tomatoes, green chillies, and salt.”

Meethichi ladoo(adobe stock)

Meethicha ladoo

unique preparation made only in the winter, Chef Keertida Phadke says, “Meethi ladoos are warming in nature, making it perfect for the colder season. It has a unique flavour which isn’t just bitter because the methi is cooked in ghee and balanced out with sesame seeds and grated dry coconut. The addition of jaggery along with dry fruits like almonds and cashews make it nutritious.” These ladoos are also good for your health as they have immunity-boosting ingredients and are brimming with vitamin C.

Aalechi wadi(instagram)

Aalechi wadi

An acquired taste, aalepak or aalechi wadi is a kind of candied ginger barfi, It is sweet with a slight hint of heat from the root and can fight a cold. Chef Keertida Phadke says, “It is perfect to be made in the winter as it can feel warming. It is made using ginger paste and is a winter staple.” The ginger paste is made from peeled, fresh ginger root. Add sugar, milk or cream and ghee and let it cook till it thickens. Let it cool and cut pieces.

Nachnicha Satva (Ragi Pudding)

Nachnicha Satva (adobe stock)

Ingredients:

1 cup - Ragi (Finger Millet)

1 cup - Coconut, grated

1 cup Jaggery, grated

1 tbsp - Raisins

2 tbsp - Cashews, chopped

½ tsp - Cardamom Powder

A pinch of Salt

Method:

Rinse the ragi and soak it in water overnight or for at least 8 hours.

Drain the soaked ragi and blend it with the grated coconut and some water to form a smooth paste.

Strain the mixture through a fine muslin cloth.

Let the extracted ragi milk sit undisturbed for about 30 minutes.

Decant the clear liquid. Retain the thick ragi milk sediment.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine the thicker mixture with grated jaggery.

Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously to prevent lumps.

Add a pinch of salt, cardamom powder, raisins, and chopped cashew.

Continue cooking and stirring until the pudding reaches a thick, glossy consistency.

Pour it into a greased tray and spread it evenly.

Allow it to cool completely.

Once set, cut into desired shapes and serve.

Inputs by Santosh Sakpal, Executive Chef, Fort JadhavGadh, Pune