Looking for healthy breakfast recipes? Try these 3 nutritious pancake options

Having your breakfast in the morning is the recipe for success. And the monsoon season calls for a steaming plate of pancakes piled high. This cosy breakfast option can be healthified by simply swaps like using nutritious flour and milk options, or with the addition of protien powder and fruits as well. Pancakes in the monsoon are a delightful breakfast option(unsplash)

Here are three tasty yet healthy breakfast pancake recipes shared by chefs that will win over any picky eaters of all ages. Give them a try.

Vegan Oats and Ragi Pancake

Ingredients

150 ml - Oats milk

100 ml - Soy milk

420 ltr- Ragi flour

80 ltr - Maida

20 gm - Baking powder

80 gm - Castor sugar

10 gm - Cinnamon powder

Method

In a bowl sieve ragi flour, maida and baking powder. Add the oats and soy milk to the flour

Mix well and make sure there are no lumps in the batter. Sieve through the strainer if needed to get rid of the clumps. Rest for two hours.

Spoon a batter on a flat hot surface. Cook until the pancake have some bubbles and some have burst cook for two minutes.

Flip it carefully cook till golden brown. Serve immediately with fresh berries and homemade chocolate syrup.

Inputs by Chef Rajesh Paramashivan, Head Pastry Chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Mumbai

Buckwheat and quinoa pancakes

Ingredients

180 ml - Milk

3 tbsp - Toor dal

120 gms - Strawberries, diced

100 ml - Apple juice

To make pancakes

2 gm - Ground nutmeg

4 - Egg whites

15 ml - Honey

½ tsp - Vanilla extract

200 gm - Buckwheat flour

200 gm - Quinoa, soaked

¼ tspn - Cinnamon powder

¼ tspn - Cardamom powder

¼ tspn - Powdered ginger

¾ cup - Whole grain wheat flour

100 gm - Candied fruits, chopped

Method

In a large bowl, combine the flours, quinoa, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger powder and nutmeg and whisk well to mix.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg whites until frothy. Add the milk, honey and vanilla and whisk to mix.

Mix both and stir with a spatula, just until combined. Add candid fruits as well.

Cover and refrigerate the batter for 30 minutes.

To prepare the sauce, in a saucepan add the apple juice and lime juice and simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Add the berries and remove from the heat. Sweeten, to taste, if necessary and set aside.

Mix the batter with a spoon and using a ladle, spoon about 3tbsp of the batter onto the hot pan for each pancake and cook until the pancake is golden. Turn and cook the other side for 20 to 30 seconds until set.

Immediately transfer pancake once cooked to serving plates and spoon the mixed berry sauce over the top.

By N Gopi , Executive Chef, Hyatt Regency Pune

Sole, Kodo Millet Pancake and Steamed Lotus Stem

Ingredients:

For the Sole:

2 - Sole fillets

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for cooking

Lemon wedges for serving

1 tbsp - Olive oil

4 - Cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp - Red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

1 can - Crushed tomatoes

1 tsp - Dried oregano

1 tsp - Dried basil

1 tsp - Sugar (optional, to balance acidity)

Salt and pepper to taste

A few basil leaves, chopped (optional, for garnish)

For the Kodo Millet and Buttermilk Pancake:

1 cup - Kodo millet flour

1 cup - Buttermilk

1/2 tsp - Baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup - Chopped fresh herbs (such as parsley, chives)

Butter or oil for cooking

For the Steamed Lotus Stem:

1 - Lotus stem, peeled and sliced thinly

1 tbsp - Sesame oil

1 tbsp - Soy sauce

1 tsp - Rice vinegar

1/2 tsp - Honey or sugar

Sesame seeds for garnish

Method:

To prepare the Sole, season the sole fillets with salt and pepper on both sides.

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Cook the fillets for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until cooked through and flaky.

Squeeze some lemon juice over the cooked fish before serving.

To make the Kodo Millet and Buttermilk Pancake, in a mixing bowl, combine kodo millet flour, buttermilk, baking powder, salt, pepper, and chopped herbs. Mix well to form a smooth batter.

Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and add a small amount of butter or oil.

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the skillet to form pancakes. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown and cooked through.

Repeat with the remaining batter. Keep the cooked pancakes warm until ready to serve.

To prepare the Steamed Lotus Stem, in a steamer basket or steaming tray, arrange the sliced lotus stem.

Steam for about 5-7 minutes, or until tender but still crisp.

In a small bowl, whisk together sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and honey (or sugar).

Drizzle the sauce over the steamed lotus stem and toss gently to coat.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.

Assemble the dish by placing a serving of the kodo millet and buttermilk pancake on each plate.

Top with a cooked sole fillet.

Arrange a portion of steamed lotus stem alongside the pancake and fish.

Garnish with additional fresh herbs or lemon wedges if desired.

By Chef Arun Kumar, Executive Chef Araiya Palampur, Palampur (Himachal Pradesh)