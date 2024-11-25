Parfait Day: The 'parfaite' 5-minute recipe that'll get you hooked onto French flavours

What's your sweet tooth like? Does it like dark, gooey, chocolatey goodness? Does it like a fresh and fruitful palette cleanser finish? Does it like subtle and classic old world flavours? Does it like a bit of everything? Well, there's a parfait for every mood! November 25 marks the official celebration of the delightful and delectable parfait. Coffee and crème to berries and chocolate: A parfait for every mood, in just 5 minutes!(Photos: Delicious, Affogato)

Imagine bubbling together some cream, eggs, sugar and syrup, popping your pretty like custard-meringue crossover into the freezer, only taking it out to slather on your favourite toppings and flavours and descending into dessert heaven. Whoever christened the parfait — French for 'perfect' — got it spot on. The core, traditional notes of the 18th century French dessert included a heavy hand of coffee coupled with the soft but firm swirl of ice cream. The first known recipe for this dates back to 1867, with Jules Gouffé's Le livre de cuisine carrying it. The cross-continental travels of the parfait began that very decade, with the cookbook being translated into the The Royal Cookery Book by 1869. Between then and now, the parfait has been the subject of many a kitchen experiments, enough for the American parfait to be as distinct as chalk and cheese from it's original French counterpart.

A traditional parfait recipe will require lots of patience and a certain sensory awareness that only comes with time. But this recipe we have for you will take just 5 quick minutes. Literally. Courtesy of Bake with Zoha, feel free to tweak the flavours as per your liking.

A basic vanilla and mango parfait(Photo: Bake with Zoha)

Ingredients: Full fat yoghurt - 3/4 cup, chilled heavy cream - 1/4 cup, crushed vanilla biscuits or wafers - 100gms, vanilla essence - 1/2tsp

Method: Use an electric mixer to whisk together all ingredients, save for the wafers. Take a tall glass and alternate both the layers. Chill for a bit and dig in. Feel free to add fruits, granola, chocolate and/or berries as separate layers. Trust us, you won't be able to get enough of this!

Happy Parfait Day!