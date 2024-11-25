Yami Gautam returns to work after baby Vedavid's birth; shares love for pregnancy-friendly panjeeri ladoo

As the chill of winter sets in, keeping our immunity strong becomes a priority, especially with rising AQI levels and seasonal flu risks. Actor Yami Gautam offers a wholesome reminder of how traditional recipes can serve as delicious immunity boosters. The Bollywood star recently shared her excitement about returning to work after welcoming her baby boy Vedavid in May, with filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar. But it wasn't just the thrill of her first shoot post-maternity leave that had her glowing — it was also the homemade panjeeri ladoo, lovingly prepared by her sister Surilie. In a social media post featuring her vibrant smile from her vanity van, Yami celebrated her “Monday morning happiness”, crediting her return to work and Surilie’s special panjeeri ladoos. Yami Gautam shares love for panjeeri ladoo

Why panjeeri ladoos are a superfood

Panjeeri ladoos aren’t just a sweet indulgence — they are a powerhouse of nutrients. Traditionally made with wheat flour, semolina, ghee, and an array of dry fruits, these ladoos are known for warming the body and boosting immunity during cold months; they are also a great addition to your pregnancy diet. Ingredients like makhana, almonds, and cashews contribute healthy fats, while ghee aids digestion. In Indian households, panjeeri is also considered a post-partum essential for its nourishing properties. Here's how to make it at home!

Ingredients: 500g wheat flour, 60g semolina, 10g makhana, 1 bowl dry coconut (grated), 10g char magaz (melon seeds), 20-25g cashew nuts, 20-25g almonds, 150g sugar, 450g ghee

Method: Heat ghee in a pan, fry makhana until golden brown, and crush them. Roast semolina in ghee, then mix in the wheat flour. Add crushed makhana, grated coconut, cashews, almonds, and char magaz. Stir in sugar and mix thoroughly. Shape the mixture into bite-sized ladoos.

Yami Gautam’s love for panjeeri ladoos serves as a reminder to embrace age-old traditions that align with modern wellness goals. The actor was last seen in Aditya Suhas Jambhale's Article 370.