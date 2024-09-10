Mimosas, anyone? Here are 3 recipes to try at the next party

Planning on hosting your friends or family over for a meal? In search of the perfect accompaniment? Look no further than the classic mimosa. Made by mixing equal parts sparkling wine and orange juice, this cocktail is something anyone can follow. You can choose to freshly squeeze your oranges for the most vibrant burst of flavour. However, using boxed juice also works, if you plan on incorporating a good-quality champagne or sparkling wine. Mimosas are now a brunch staple all over the world(unsplash)

The history of mimosa is highly debated as several spots across the world have been serving some version of it. It became a popular drink in America, especially served as a brunch staple and during first-class or business flights. This simple cocktail has found a place of pride in several countries, even in India.

Here are three different variations of the mimosa that you can add to your rolodex of recipes.

Classic Mimosa

The refreshing burst of orange juice mixed with equal parts champagne transports you directly to the beach with one sip.

Mimosa are the best brunch accompaniement (unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 oz - Champagne

2 oz - Orange juice, freshly squeezed

Orange slice, for garnish

Method:

Pour chilled champagne into a champagne flute, filling it halfway.

Slowly pour in freshly squeezed orange juice.

Gently stir to combine.

Garnish with an orange slice.

Berry Burst Mimosa

Take your Mimosa experience to the next level with the berry variation, where the sweetness of berry liqueur and mixed berry juice adds a delightful twist to the classic recipe.

Ingredients:

2 oz - Champagne

1 oz - Berry liqueur

1 oz - Mixed berry juice

Fresh berries, for garnish

Method:

Pour chilled champagne into a champagne flute, filling it halfway.

Add berry liqueur and freshly squeezed raspberry or mixed berry juice.

Gently stir to combine.

Garnish with fresh berries.

Tropical Paradise Mimosa

Tropical Paradise Mimosa (unsplash)

Transport yourself to a Tropical Paradise with every sip of this delightful Mimosa variation.

Ingredients:

2 oz - Champagne, chilled

1 oz - Coconut rum

1 oz - Pineapple juice, freshly squeezed

Pineapple wedge, for garnish

Method:

Pour chilled champagne into a champagne flute, filling it halfway.

Add coconut rum and freshly squeezed pineapple juice.

Gently stir to combine.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Inputs by Monica Alcobev