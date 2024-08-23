Swicy drinks: The spicy new trend you need to try

The beverage world is currently abuzz with the Swicy trend, a fusion of sweet and spicy flavors that's captivating taste buds and social media feeds alike. Influencers are leading the charge, creating and sharing inventive concoctions like spicy rose margaritas or jalapeño-infused cocktails. Jalapeño Margarita is a popular spicy cocktail trending on social media. (Source: shutterstock)

This trend, initially sparked by spicy Bloody Marys and margaritas, has evolved into a broader movement, incorporating swicy elements into everything from cocktails to non-alcoholic drinks.

The addition of spices to cocktails elevate their flavor profile, adding depth, complexity, and a touch of intrigue. Whether it's the warmth of chilli peppers, the smokiness of paprika, or the aromatic notes of ginger, spices can transform a simple drink into a truly memorable experience.

As Harman, a Delhi-based mixologist, puts it, "People enjoy challenging and delighting their taste buds with new experiences, and the spiciness in cocktails and other drinks perfectly satisfies that desire."

"The versatility of spicy drinks lies in the wide range of ingredients that can be used to create them," explains Harman. Sweet elements like tamarind, pineapple, strawberry, yuzu, grapefruit, lemon, and lime balance the heat of spicy ingredients like peppers, chiles, black pepper, dried spices, hot sauce, hot honey, Tajín, and spicy bitters. This combination offers a variety of heat levels and flavor profiles to suit any palate.

To create your own swicy masterpiece, try the following recipes:

Swicy strawberry rose margarita

Ingredients:

2 cups strawberries

1 tbsp rose powder

1 cup water

Pinch salt

Squeeze of lemon

2 tbsp honey

2 oz strawberry rose puree

1 oz lime juice

Serrano slices (adjust to desired spice level)

Sparkling water

Instructions:

Make the strawberry rose puree: Combine strawberries, rose powder, water, salt, and lemon juice in a saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes. Blend with honey and store in a jar.

Prepare the margarita: Shake strawberry rose puree, lime juice, and Serrano slices with ice. Strain over ice in a glass. Top with sparkling water. Rim the glass with lime and freeze-dried strawberries.

Pineapple jalapeño margarita

Rim the glass with Tajín seasoning.

Muddle 4-5 jalapeños (adjust for desired spice).

Combine 1.5 oz tequila, 1 oz orange liqueur, 1 oz pineapple juice, and 0.5 oz lime juice.

Shake with ice.

Strain over ice.

Garnish with a jalapeño slice.