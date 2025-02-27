What is an Affogato Martini? Here’s why it’s the ultimate dessert cocktail

What happens when your after-dinner coffee collides with a cocktail? You get the Affogato Martini, a dreamy and boozy concoction that is part dessert, part pick-me-up, and completely irresistible. Inspired by the Italian affogato, his new-age cocktail takes things up a notch. Affogato Martini is a blend of coffee liqueur, espresso, and aged rum, topped with a scoop of gelato — a nod to the classic Italian affogato.

First introduced at Maialino in New York City, the Affogato Martini has quickly became a must-try for those looking for a more indulgent take on the Espresso Martini. Its velvety texture and layered flavours make it a standout on cocktail menus.

What is Affogato Martini?

At its core, the Affogato Martini is a blend of coffee liqueur, espresso, and aged rum, topped with a scoop of gelato — a nod to the classic Italian affogato. Unlike the standard Espresso Martini, which uses vodka as a neutral base, this version swaps in aged rum, adding warmth and depth with notes of vanilla and caramel. A hint of cherry liqueur enhances the drink’s complexity, making it more than just a coffee cocktail.

Why is everyone buzzing about it?

Coffee-based cocktails are gaining popularity and the Affogato Martini is making waves at high-end bars and social media feeds alike. Bartenders are experimenting with variations, using flavored liqueurs like hazelnut or amaretto to enhance the depth of the drink. The cocktail’s visual appeal — a shot of espresso cascading over velvety ice cream —has made it a favorite among Instagram-worthy drinks. It’s not just about aesthetics, though; the balance of bitter espresso, sweet gelato, and the warmth of alcohol creates a multi-layered experience that’s hard to resist.

Here’s how to make It

Ingredients:

15 ml cherry liqueur

22 ml coffee liqueur

22 ml freshly brewed espresso

30 ml aged rum

1 scoop vanilla gelato

1 Luxardo cherry for garnish

Method:

Scoop gelato into a coupe glass and freeze for 10 minutes.

Shake the liquid ingredients with ice and strain over the gelato.

Garnish with a cherry and serve immediately.