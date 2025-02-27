What is an Affogato Martini? Here’s why it’s the ultimate dessert cocktail
The affogato martini is the latest buzzworthy cocktail that’s taking over bars and social media.
What happens when your after-dinner coffee collides with a cocktail? You get the Affogato Martini, a dreamy and boozy concoction that is part dessert, part pick-me-up, and completely irresistible. Inspired by the Italian affogato, his new-age cocktail takes things up a notch.
First introduced at Maialino in New York City, the Affogato Martini has quickly became a must-try for those looking for a more indulgent take on the Espresso Martini. Its velvety texture and layered flavours make it a standout on cocktail menus.
What is Affogato Martini?
At its core, the Affogato Martini is a blend of coffee liqueur, espresso, and aged rum, topped with a scoop of gelato — a nod to the classic Italian affogato. Unlike the standard Espresso Martini, which uses vodka as a neutral base, this version swaps in aged rum, adding warmth and depth with notes of vanilla and caramel. A hint of cherry liqueur enhances the drink’s complexity, making it more than just a coffee cocktail.
Why is everyone buzzing about it?
Coffee-based cocktails are gaining popularity and the Affogato Martini is making waves at high-end bars and social media feeds alike. Bartenders are experimenting with variations, using flavored liqueurs like hazelnut or amaretto to enhance the depth of the drink. The cocktail’s visual appeal — a shot of espresso cascading over velvety ice cream —has made it a favorite among Instagram-worthy drinks. It’s not just about aesthetics, though; the balance of bitter espresso, sweet gelato, and the warmth of alcohol creates a multi-layered experience that’s hard to resist.
Here’s how to make It
Ingredients:
- 15 ml cherry liqueur
- 22 ml coffee liqueur
- 22 ml freshly brewed espresso
- 30 ml aged rum
- 1 scoop vanilla gelato
- 1 Luxardo cherry for garnish
Method:
Scoop gelato into a coupe glass and freeze for 10 minutes.
Shake the liquid ingredients with ice and strain over the gelato.
Garnish with a cherry and serve immediately.