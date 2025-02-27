Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is an Affogato Martini? Here’s why it’s the ultimate dessert cocktail

ByKriti Shukla
Feb 27, 2025 03:58 PM IST

The affogato martini is the latest buzzworthy cocktail that’s taking over bars and social media.

What happens when your after-dinner coffee collides with a cocktail? You get the Affogato Martini, a dreamy and boozy concoction that is part dessert, part pick-me-up, and completely irresistible. Inspired by the Italian affogato, his new-age cocktail takes things up a notch.

Affogato Martini is a blend of coffee liqueur, espresso, and aged rum, topped with a scoop of gelato — a nod to the classic Italian affogato.
Affogato Martini is a blend of coffee liqueur, espresso, and aged rum, topped with a scoop of gelato — a nod to the classic Italian affogato.

First introduced at Maialino in New York City, the Affogato Martini has quickly became a must-try for those looking for a more indulgent take on the Espresso Martini. Its velvety texture and layered flavours make it a standout on cocktail menus.

What is Affogato Martini?

At its core, the Affogato Martini is a blend of coffee liqueur, espresso, and aged rum, topped with a scoop of gelato — a nod to the classic Italian affogato. Unlike the standard Espresso Martini, which uses vodka as a neutral base, this version swaps in aged rum, adding warmth and depth with notes of vanilla and caramel. A hint of cherry liqueur enhances the drink’s complexity, making it more than just a coffee cocktail.

Why is everyone buzzing about it?

Coffee-based cocktails are gaining popularity and the Affogato Martini is making waves at high-end bars and social media feeds alike. Bartenders are experimenting with variations, using flavored liqueurs like hazelnut or amaretto to enhance the depth of the drink. The cocktail’s visual appeal — a shot of espresso cascading over velvety ice cream —has made it a favorite among Instagram-worthy drinks. It’s not just about aesthetics, though; the balance of bitter espresso, sweet gelato, and the warmth of alcohol creates a multi-layered experience that’s hard to resist.

Here’s how to make It

Ingredients:

  • 15 ml cherry liqueur
  • 22 ml coffee liqueur
  • 22 ml freshly brewed espresso
  • 30 ml aged rum
  • 1 scoop vanilla gelato
  • 1 Luxardo cherry for garnish

Method:

Scoop gelato into a coupe glass and freeze for 10 minutes.

Shake the liquid ingredients with ice and strain over the gelato.

Garnish with a cherry and serve immediately.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On