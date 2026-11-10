A bib-lical comeback: The statement accessory making waves in fashion

Once seen as purely functional, bibs are stepping out of the nursery and into the fashion spotlight. From oversized collars and sculptural silhouettes to embellished overlays, the accessory is adding a statement-making twist to everyday dressing. Designers and stylists share why the trend is back and how to wear it.

(L-R) Genelia Deshmukh in Divani, Aseem Kapoor's vibrant bib

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Why are bibs trending?

Bibs are no longer reserved for kids at mealtimes. Once considered a practical garment, bibs are finding a place in contemporary fashion as statement-making accessories that can transform even the simplest outfit.

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Designer Pallavi Mohan who had introduced such style in her collection previously says, “A bib can completely change the mood of an outfit. It brings drama to the neckline and gives you a canvas to play with embroidery, texture and embellishment. You can wear the simplest shirt or dress and make it feel far more considered.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fashion stylist Namrata Singh Dhakarey sees the trend as part of a shift towards more expressive accessorising. “People are moving away from subtle accessories and are more comfortable with creating a statement piece. Bibs are a great hybrid between a piece of jewellery, layering and clothing,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fashion stylist Namrata Singh Dhakarey sees the trend as part of a shift towards more expressive accessorising. “People are moving away from subtle accessories and are more comfortable with creating a statement piece. Bibs are a great hybrid between a piece of jewellery, layering and clothing,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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How to style

Fashion stylist Namrata Singh Dhakarey shares easy tips:

Crisp white shirt: Pair a structured or embellished bib with a white shirt and straight-leg trousers or denims for an effortless yet fashionable look

Little black dress: Add a statement bib to a simple black dress. It can do all the accessorising for you

Tank tops and fitted tees: Pair a dramatic bib with a simple tank top or fitted T-shirt. The contrast between casual and embellished makes for an interesting look

Blazers: Layer a bib with a structured blazer for a slightly quirky, editorial finish

Indian wear: Experiment with bibs over simple kurtas, solid blouses or understated sarees. Textile details and embellishments can add interest to traditional silhouettes

Don’t over-accessorise: Bibs can take up a lot of space around your neckline so you don’t need big earrings, layered necklaces, etc.

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Bibs to invest in

From oversized collars and sculptural shapes to crochet, metallic, beaded and embellished fabric styles, there is no single way to wear a bib. Dhakarey recommends investing in two versatile pieces — one statement-making design and another simpler option for everyday wear.

Where to buy

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AutumnLane – Co-ord sets featuring bib details, starting at ₹2,625.

The Jodi Life – Lightweight, airy and breathable styles, starting at ₹8,490.

Sunday Story – Denim, lace and cotton options, starting at ₹2,999.

Yell – Lace bib styles, starting at ₹5,000.

After Studio – Beaded and embroidered designs, starting at ₹5,500.