Animal-shaped bags are the quirky accessories making a style statement

Why settle for an ordinary handbag when you can carry a dachshund, a dove or even an elephant? Animal-shaped bags are adding a playful twist to everyday dressing, giving fashion enthusiasts a way to express their individuality through accessories. From sculptural statement pieces to whimsical clutches, these designs tap into the growing appetite for dopamine dressing and joycore. Stylists explain why the trend is catching on and how to carry these quirky bags without letting them overpower your outfit.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo carrying a Dior bag, Sanya Malhtotra flaunts AMAMA's bird bag (Instagram)

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Why are animal-shaped bags popular now

Novelty bags are playful, sculptural and kitschy accessories that trade everyday utility for personality. From food-inspired shapes to animal designs and retro vehicles, novelty bags let you express your individual style. Animal-shaped bags, in particular, are finding favour with fashion enthusiasts who want their accessories to do more than simply complement an outfit.

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{{^usCountry}} Personal stylist Sejal A says, “2026 has been about wearing clothes that bring you joy. Joycore is big, as is dopamine dressing, and carrying a fun bag adds an element of whimsy to your look. These bags have been around for a while, but they’ve become bigger and more mainstream this year. They’re also a fun way to show off your personality.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personal stylist Sejal A says, “2026 has been about wearing clothes that bring you joy. Joycore is big, as is dopamine dressing, and carrying a fun bag adds an element of whimsy to your look. These bags have been around for a while, but they’ve become bigger and more mainstream this year. They’re also a fun way to show off your personality.” {{/usCountry}}

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At a time when wardrobes can often feel repetitive, an unexpected accessory can change the mood of an otherwise simple outfit. They also tap into a growing appetite for accessories that feel distinctive and collectible.

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How to style them

Celebrity fashion stylist Shraddha Lakhani says, “The best animal bags look like a witty accessory, not a novelty. Let the outfit stay serious so the bag can play.”

Her styling tips

Treat it like jewellery: Think of the bag as the final piece of the outfit, chosen last. Let it add character rather than compete with the rest of your look.

Balance the whimsy: Pair an animal-shaped bag with structured tailoring, a sharp blazer or a column dress.

Keep the palette simple: Wear one colour head to toe and let the bag stand out. A playful silhouette works particularly well against a clean, monochrome outfit.

Experiment with textures: Leather, satin and knits add depth without competing with the bag. Avoid too many prints or statement details.

Get the proportions right: An oversized animal tote works well with slim trousers, while a miniature animal-shaped clutch can complement a fluid gown.

Give Indian wear a twist: A quirky bag paired with a silk saree or Indo-western separates can make for a contemporary festive look.

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Where to buy

Furry Friend Dog-Shaped Bag – ₹5,999 at bearhugs.in

Elephant Shoulder Bag – ₹6,899 at thecraze.in

Dachshund Puppy-Shaped Crossbody Bag – ₹4,999 at globalrepublic.in

Meowing Plush Ragdoll Cat Handbag – ₹1,999 at jaimantoys.com

Silver Dove Crystal Clutch – ₹6,999 at taari.in

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Dolphin Hand-Crocheted Sling Bag – ₹1,899 at alittlelove.co.in