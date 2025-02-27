Ananya Panday replicates BLACKPINK Jennie's feathers and bows look: Who wore Chanel the Chanel SS'25 ensemble better?

Ananya Panday recently achieved, what many would consider a milestone in showbiz. She appeared on the cover of a high-profile magazine, with both the money shot and the rest of the spread being a heady representation of her passion for global fashion. Films aside, Ananya's slow tread towards brands, looks and aesthetics, which are evidently worldly as well as span a significant range of experimentation has been more than evident for a while. Ananya Panday vs BLACKPINK Jennie in Chanel: Who wore it better?

This is probably what set the stage for Annie being able to seamlessly pull off quite a runway-coded look. Draped in blush blue feathers and sheer-toned ruffles, cinched at the neck with a tulle bow, the Chanel Spring Summer 2025 look stood well-complimented by the skintight waxy skirt with a happy hint of legs and layered diamond pieces. The girlboss slick back was the final detail, defining the androgynous undertone of the look.

Cover-worthy or not, without a doubt, Ananya looks like a million bucks, her sultry power-packed pose, making a stronger case for the look. That being said, she is not the first to come decked out in the feather and tulles.

The same exact piece was worn by BLACKPINK's Jennie, as she attended the Chanel haute couture spring-summer 2025 show in Paris last month. Ambassador to the brand, Jennie of course turned out in a show-stopping number — you guessed it — the same feathered crop jacket. Jennie's look, in comparison to Ananya's felt much more effortless with the K-pop idol also enjoying a full-blown cape couture moment with the sheer ruffles cascading into a straight train. Letting the heavy hand of feminine energy in the statement piece shine through, Jennie simply opted for lose-fit tailored pants with a drooping hem, giving us a glimpse of her blush blue platforms; a matching manicure and a messy bun carefully put in place with some soft romantic curls. Our favourite details? The slinky waist jewellery tying the whole look in.

Who do you think won the fashion faceoff between Ananya and Jennie?