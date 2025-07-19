Blackpink’s Jisoo teases Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut with custom concert look that took ‘100 hours’ to make

Jonathan Anderson, best known for transforming Loewe into one of fashion’s most avant-garde powerhouses, has just dropped a quiet but powerful teaser of what his Dior takeover could look like, with the spotlight on womenswear. And he’s done it through none other than Blackpink’s Jisoo. Blackpink's Jisoo reveals first look at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior collection

As Blackpink lit up Inglewood, California, during their Deadline world tour stop, Jisoo took the stage in a custom ensemble designed by Anderson himself. The look sported a satin spaghetti-strap crop top paired with a matching skirt in a rich bubblegum hue, very soft girl makes her fairytale comeback. Furthermore, the set took ook Anderson and his team over 100 hours to create, as they folded each ripple by hand. As for the top, it did not escape his nuance since the ribbon mimics his layered suit ties over popped collars as seen in Men's Spring 2026 line. Jisoo paired her fit with patent leather knee high boots also from the atelier, gold earrings and red nails.

A closer look at Jisoo's outfit

Why is this news? Well because the garment served as the first unofficial preview of Anderson’s upcoming womenswear debut for Dior, set to arrive this fall. Jisoo, 30, later took to Instagram to share the moment with her fans, writing, “Huge thanks to my @Dior family for making my LA stage extra special! So grateful for your support — can’t wait to wear more looks! Love you always 💓 @Dior @jonathan.anderson.”

The choice to debut the look on Jisoo couldn’t be more fitting. A global ambassador for Dior since 2021 and a Dior Beauty face since 2019, she represents the perfect bridge between K-pop’s global dominance and Dior’s evolving elegance. In fact, she is often known as “Human Dior”, because she wears the label so often. Her endorsement, especially at a major tour stop, sends a clear signal of support. As for Anderson, his menswear debut earlier this year was widely praised, and now, with this pink preview, the anticipation for his full Dior womenswear collection is officially on.