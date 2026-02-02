Bridgerton season 4: Bows take centre stage in pastel costumes

The world of regency, yearning and gossip is back with Bridgerton's season 4 and this year, the costumes have just gotten bigger, better and somehow… more pastel. But one detail steals the spotlight across the ton is bows, either very loudly or in subtle accents. From bow neck chokers to bow masks, it's all about coquette this time. Bows take centre stage in pastel costumes in Bridgerton's season 4 Bow-sleeve dream

Sophie Baek

It is Sophie Baek's season, and we are all here for it. Her entry into the series sees her in an iridescent ivory gown, textured with 3D floral appliqué and trailing beadwork, all decked out for the masquerade ball, as she dons a matching mask. The highlight of her outfit is organza shoulder trims, which are shaped like soft sculpted bows, and her embroidered mask ties at the back with a thick satin bow, showing off innocence and mystery. An extravagant bow choker

Eloise and Penelope Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton has also moved towards pastels and louder silhouettes, showing that her character is growing more mature as compared to earlier seasons. Here, her sleek dove-grey dress features a rippled, water-wave pattern woven into the fabric, with a sculpted coat layered over it. The neckline is finished with a bold, wide silk bow choker, giving the otherwise practical look a clever, intellectual flourish. Meanwhile, Penelope Bridgerton is dressed in a blush-pink floral brocade gown with a square neckline and soft pastel shimmer. Mystery masks and bow ties

Rosamund, Araminta, and Posy

Sophie's stepmother, Araminta Gun, and stepsisters, Rosamund and Posy, might be villains in the story, but their outfits definitely do the talking. At the masquerade ball, they all show up in gowns that show off bows. Araminta, for instance, wears a structured black gown layered with textured jacquard, sheer gloves, and a dramatic capelet. Amid that, she carries a bow-shaped sheer mask, and Posy wears a mint-seafoam ball gown adorned with pearls and sequins, and her braided hairstyle is threaded with ribbons tied into bows, giving the ensemble a playful masquerade feel. Even Rosamund has chosen to tie her hair in a large satin bow as she walks in a powder-mint rococo gown overflowing with floral embroidery, lace ruffles, and delicate pink appliqués. Court grandeur

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte never does anything without drama, be it her hair, her gowns or dialogues. This season, too, she has chosen to go all out with her outfits and hairstyles, and what stands out is a regal explosion of blue brocade, crimson lining, and jewel-toned embroidery. The skirt panels are edged with ornamental bow-shaped folds, and her voluminous outer robe gathers into sculptural bow-like drapes. Even her towering silver headpiece curves like an abstract bow. Bow warmers

Eloise and Francesca Bridgerton