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    Desi models take over Paris Men’s Runway

    Three young Indian models made their Paris Men's Fashion Week debut, walking for luxury houses like Dior and Rick Owens during the Spring/Summer 2027 showcases.

    Published on: Jul 01, 2026 12:15 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    As the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear collections come to a close at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, three Indian models made their runway debut, marking a notable moment for emerging talent on the global stage

    (L-R) Yug Devalia, Aryan Acharya, Abby Prakash at Paris Men's Fashion Week
    (L-R) Yug Devalia, Aryan Acharya, Abby Prakash at Paris Men's Fashion Week

    Yug Devalia

    Making his Paris Fashion Week debut, this 19-year-old engineering student from Mumbai walked for Dior in a cropped checked jacket, layered shirt and tailored trousers. Calling it “a huge milestone,” Yug told GQ, “Being trusted to walk for the house felt like a real honour. It reminded me why I started modelling in the first place.”

    Aryan Acharya

    Walking for Dior in his debut, Aryan from Mumbai wore a black trench coat styled with white trousers and boots. The 18-year-old said, “I was really nervous before the show... once I was out there, I just focused on completing the walk and staying present.”

    Abby Prakash

    The 20-year-old filmmaking student from Mumbai embraced designer Rick Owens’ signature avant-garde aesthetic, wearing sculptural silhouettes with towering boots. Describing the experience, Abby said, “Everything felt intentional but still crazy... The boots completely changed my height, posture, and everything about how I carried myself.”

    (Written by Aditya Sagar)

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