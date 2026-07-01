Desi models take over Paris Men’s Runway

As the Spring/Summer 2027 menswear collections come to a close at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, three Indian models made their runway debut, marking a notable moment for emerging talent on the global stage (L-R) Yug Devalia, Aryan Acharya, Abby Prakash at Paris Men's Fashion Week Yug Devalia

Making his Paris Fashion Week debut, this 19-year-old engineering student from Mumbai walked for Dior in a cropped checked jacket, layered shirt and tailored trousers. Calling it “a huge milestone,” Yug told GQ, “Being trusted to walk for the house felt like a real honour. It reminded me why I started modelling in the first place.” Aryan Acharya

Walking for Dior in his debut, Aryan from Mumbai wore a black trench coat styled with white trousers and boots. The 18-year-old said, “I was really nervous before the show... once I was out there, I just focused on completing the walk and staying present.” Abby Prakash