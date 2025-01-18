From Kim Kardashian to Selena Gomez, Aditi Rao Hydari to Janhvi Kapoor, all the wedding season jewellery inspo you need

A wedding is more than just a celebration — it’s a coming together of traditions, emotions, and family with an over-the-top grandeur that only happens once in your life. And at the heart of this celebration lies jewellery - both the brides, her family and even friends. It is an essential element that completes everyone's look and reflects their personal style all while honouring age-old customs. (L to R) Kim Kardashian, Aditi Rao, Hydari, Sobhita, Janhvi Kapoor

This wedding season, jewellery is not just about tradition — it’s about telling a story. Experiment with unconventional pieces, layering chokers, adorning wrists with stacked kadas, or pairing maang tikkas and matha pattis for that majestic touch. Inspired by celebrities who often set the trend, expand your palette the next time you head for an Indian wedding.

Sobhita Dhulipala's armband

For the pre-wedding ceremony known as Pelli Kuthuru, Sobhita Dhulipala wore a red Kanjeevaram saree with a full-sleeve blouse. Along with several intricate jewellery pieces, the actor opted to wear a gold baju bandh that elevated her look. Tiara Dhody, founder, of Treasures by Tiara, says, “Sobhita’s armband is such a bold yet classic piece that will work with your traditional outfits and even Indo-western looks, too. They are understated yet sophisticated jewellery pieces and are versatile enough to suit a variety of festive occasions.”

Khloé Kardashian's Haathphool

On her maiden visit to Mumbai for the wedding of entrepreneurs Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, TV personality Khloé Kardashian wore a diamond haathphool by jeweller Lorraine Schwartz. Salomi Shah, Founder of Mozaati, says, “Hathphool is a timeless piece that adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. They can be meticulously handcrafted using Kundan, crystals, or diamonds like Khloé’s. The designs make for an exquisite accessory that can be worn solo or stacked with other bangles or wristlets, effortlessly enhancing any Indian attire.”

Aditi Rao Hydari's mathapati

For her second wedding, actor Aditi Rao Hydari donned a Sabyasachi lehenga, along with dramatic jewellery. She wore a mathapati, a traditional Indian headband often worn by brides on their wedding day. Shah says, “The mathapati is a beautiful yet simple piece that adds a timeless elegance to a bride’s look. I think it is a must-have in every woman's jewellery collection. Pair it with a simple bracelet to create an effortlessly chic ethnic style statement that’s perfect for any occasion.”

Selena Gomez's finger rings

Selena Gomez adds a touch of gold to her fingers (instagram)

Rings have always been a part of Indian jewellery, that can elevate any look. However, full-finger rings, like the one actor-singer Selena Gomez sported are an edgy accessory to wear for your next wedding party. You can opt for rings with intricate engravings or a simpler one like Gomez’s ring. For a maximalist twist, pile on the rings and bracelets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's double kada chain

Looking regal as ever, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stylish purple lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna and added to the festive vibes with traditional silver jewellery. Devangi Nishar Parekh, managing director of Aza Fashions Dramatic, says, “Kareen’s layered kada necklace is bold and these pieces draw people’s attention. Like the actor, you can keep layering a couple of different necklaces of varying lengths to a simple outfit and elevate your look.”

Janhvi Kapoor's pearl choker

Wearing a pastel-hued custom saree by designer Manish Malhotra, actor Janhavi Kapoor wore a sheer saree with intricate floral embroidery with a lot of intricate threadwork. To add to the look, Kapoor wore a pearl choker with emerald, old cut diamonds and Burmese rubies along with emerald earrings. Parekh says, “Pair dramatic earrings with simple neckpieces to let them take the spotlight. This season, off-beat jewellery pieces have surged in popularity as they bring a fresh and eclectic twist to your traditional looks.”

Kim Kardashian's nose ring

Entrepreneur Kim Kardashian came to India to attend entrepreneurs Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Her outfit, a dusty peach brocade lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani was adorned with delicate threadwork and Swarovski crystals. Dripping in diamonds, she paired her look with jeweller Lorraine Schwartz's nose ring that was set with 70 carats of diamonds.

Karisma Kapoor's charm bangles

Bangles are such a vital part of any Indian fit, and actor Karisma Kapoor included a contemporary vibe to her fit by adding charms to them. Parekh says, “Karisma’s chunky bangles are a fun replacement to traditional ones. Whether crafted from silver, brass, or adorned with gems, they are a striking contrast against flowy, feminine outfits.”