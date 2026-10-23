Global luxury brands find their festive glow in Diwali this year

As India’s appetite for luxury fashion booms towards an estimated $33.17 billion market ( ₹3.15 lakh crore) by 2032, projected by Ken Research, global names are going all-in on the festival of lights. Brands are wooing shoppers with bespoke capsule collections, curated Diwali parties, and immersive campaigns.

(L-R) Ananya Panday at Chanel's Diwali party, Bvlgari's Passing of Light installation in Jaipur

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“Diwali has become impossible for global luxury brands to ignore because it now sits at the intersection of affluence, aspiration and cultural pride. The primary driver is economic. India is now one of the world's fastest-growing luxury markets, with a rapidly expanding population of high-net-worth consumers and strong luxury spending both at home and abroad,” says luxury brand consultant Rajan Narayan, Lonely Cloud Consulting.

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Chandni Kumar Mehra, Luxury Strategist & Founder, The Talk Studio says, “Brands are paying closer attention because Indian customers are becoming an important part of their future, and understanding what matters to us is essential to building that relationship. Diwali brings together so many things we associate with luxury: dressing up, thoughtful gifting and buying something we hope to treasure.”

Luxe art on display

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{{^usCountry}} Bvlgari unveiled Passing the Light (right), its first-ever global Diwali campaign earlier this month at the Jaipur Centre for Art. It features a terracotta installation by Indian artist Doyel Joshi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bvlgari unveiled Passing the Light (right), its first-ever global Diwali campaign earlier this month at the Jaipur Centre for Art. It features a terracotta installation by Indian artist Doyel Joshi. {{/usCountry}}

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Mehra, who witnessed this installation first-hand notes, “What stayed with me was the use of terracotta, a material see in our diyas, interpreted through Bvlgari’s Serpenti motif."

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Christian Louboutin launched its limited-edition capsule created for India, Rayon de Lumière, inspired by Mumbai architecture, on October 15. The house also unveiled an immersive showcase at Chatterjee & Lal in Mumbai, which is on display till October 28.

The festive range

Burberry’s Diwali capsule line includes a vanity bag, scarves, and menswear in vineyard red. Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo’s Diwali offering features five shoes and five bags in gold and red.

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Designer Nitya Bajaj Birla notes, “It is wonderful to see luxury brands celebrating India. Diwali is now on a global luxury calendar making brands more connected with the Indian audiences as they can tap their growing commercial potential. As a designer, I feel proud to see brands giving Diwali as much importance like Christmas internationally as Indians are great shoppers.”

Fashion influencer Antara Asthana says, “Such collections are a huge example of how international brands are increasingly taking cues from festivals in India. It also reflects how much the Indian market has grown in purchasing power and awareness of luxury.”

Diwali bashes and parties

The celebrations are extending beyond products and advertising, with luxury houses hosting exclusive gatherings that bring together celebrities, creators and cultural tastemakers.

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In Delhi, Chanel hosted its Diwali party earlier this month with actor and the brand’s first-ever Indian ambassador, Ananya Panday. The dinner doubled as a celebration of Chanel’s Diwali 2026 beauty campaign. Valentino is also set to host a Diwali party in India this year.

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Cartier’s annual Diwali celebration was held earlier this week in Manhattan, USA, while luxury department store Harrods is all set to light up its Knightsbridge store in London with lights next month.