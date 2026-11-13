Ibrahim Ali Khan closes the Bharat Reshma show at a fashion week in Mumbai

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan walked as the showstopper for Bharat Reshma on the opening day of Bombay Times Fashion Week on 30 October 2026, wearing a pearl-white Bhagalpuri silk indo-western ensemble.

Bharat Reshma, one of India’s top menswear designers, is the couture house founded by Bharat and Reshma Grover in 1991

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The show was held at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

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Bharat Reshma, one of India’s premier menswear labels, is the couture house founded by Bharat and Reshma Grover in 1991. The brand unveiled its latest collection, TVARA 2027, at the showcase.

For the designers, Ibrahim’s look began with an idea of royalty. “We wanted traditional royalty with a modern twist—gold, grandeur, and a unique style of jewellery,” said Bharat and Reshma Grover, whose label has been dressing men for 35 years.

The result was a pearl-white Bhagalpuri silk indo-western outfit, tailored as a front-open jacket with a distinctive silhouette. Crafted over 280 hours of meticulous handwork, it features resham and light golden zardozi embroidery in intricate floral patterns with detailed borders.

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{{^usCountry}} Statement shoulder jewellery sits on both sides, lending the piece a regal couture finish that the founders sum up as “a little royal, a little rebellious.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Statement shoulder jewellery sits on both sides, lending the piece a regal couture finish that the founders sum up as “a little royal, a little rebellious.” {{/usCountry}}

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TVARA 2027 reimagines luxury menswear through the eyes of the modern groom. It brings traditional Indian handcraft together with a contemporary design sensibility, created for men who want their wardrobe to make a statement.

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On the runway, crisp tuxedos shared space with heavily detailed designer sherwanis, unconventional kurta silhouettes, and experimental pieces, each finished with a bespoke touch.

The label’s philosophy of personalised luxury runs throughout the range. Bharat Reshma believes menswear should reflect a man’s personality, confidence, and individuality—a vision this collection captures while staying deeply rooted in heritage.

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The front row saw appearances by Neil Nitin Mukesh, Maniesh Paul, and director Siddharth P. Malhotra, alongside other celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders.

Closing the first day with Ibrahim marked a milestone moment for the label on one of Mumbai’s biggest fashion stages.

“We didn’t just showcase the outfits today; we showcased the future,” said Bharat and Reshma Grover.

TVARA 2027 can be explored at bharatreshma.com and across Bharat Reshma stores.