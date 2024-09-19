Saree gowns are all the rage: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sobhita Dhulipala turn poster girls for fusion fashion

If there's anybody that has maintained an iron grip over her unwavering relevance in the public eye over the years, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. And something that has significantly contributed to this booming career graph of hers, is of course her personal aesthetic which keeps updating itself with the trends and effortlessly so at that. So when stepping out to officially commemorate her glorious 25-year (and counting) run in cinema, it goes without saying that Bebo pulled out all the stops when it came to making a mark with her fit. Say hello to the uber-chic yet (somewhat) traditional, saree gown. Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: Saree gowns are all the rage and with good reason(Photos: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan, rheakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor in Amit Aggarwal

It truly appears to be the era of the Banarasi weave. Kareena's look featured her in a custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree. Eye-popping restoration techniques were used to retain the essence of the 9-yards, case in point being the strong emphasis on pleats as well as the pallu pinned to the waist at the back, which trailed into a reserved train of sorts. The bust area of this reworked gown carried the classic Amit Aggarwal touch, playing heavy on glistening texture as it firmly wrapped around the torso and daringly off-the-shoulders. The sheer elbow gloves paired with the crescent moon jewellery set was the icing on the cake.

Alia Bhatt in Anamika Khanna

In the world of luxury dressing, custom couture is where it's at, and Alia's tryst with this negligée-inspired Anamika Khanna ensemble lives in our heads rent free. A sheer yet firmly boned dusty cre corset makes for the focal point of this awards season look donned by the actor, around which stood draped artfully placed luxe satin. A pre-draped skirt with a front slit swept into a dramatic train, fashioned as a pallu while Chikankari and zardozi embroidery cinched in the look.

Sobhita Dhulipala in Papa Don't Preach

Papa Don't Preach is known for its maximalist, yet strongly feminine brand of power dressing and Sobhita in this black pre-draped saree gown represents just that. The all-back look features a thigh-high slit, highlighted with the dramatic 3D golden flowers lining the plunging blouse. The number makes for a very compelling piece on reserved drama.

Samantha and Amy Jackson's fashion faceoff in Kresha Bajaj

Samantha loves a good old red saree but it doesn't hurt to switch things up from time to time. And that's exactly what this Kresha Bajaj readymade saree achieves. The pleats are evident but asymmetrical, the thigh-high slit is silhouette defining and the lace-lined blouse with a dull red sheer inlay is a sultry class act.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kresha Bajaj

The clean and composed look was as a matter of fact, also donned by Amy Jackson making for an unintended fashion faceoff.

Special mention: Priyanka Chopra and Kriti Sanon

Reworked sarees are probably among the strongest examples when it comes to fashion necessarily being art and Priyanka Chopra and Kriti Sanon's looks from the NMACC gala last year are here to corroborate this statement. Priyanka's one-of-a-kind gown was crafted by couturier Amit Aggarwal from a 60-year old Banarasi brocade saree. While the ensemble did carry pleats and a pallu, neither was in the way you would expect. Add to that a thigh-high slit and a bedazzled bustier and we are sold!

Moving onto the second black and gold regalia on this list, Kriti's Monisha Jaising saree gown was also crafted of opulent Banarasi weaves, featuring a cut out bodice, a hip-high slit and an off-the-shoulder's cape. The look screamed saree without really being anything like it and that's that for your masterclass on fusion dressing.

