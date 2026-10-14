...
...
Next Story

Kriti Sanon shows how to wear colour this Navratri in a Mayyur Girotra ensemble

Kriti Sanon gives festive dressing a vibrant spin with a gold kurta, purple pants and a richly detailed Patola dupatta. Take cues from her look with these tips.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026, 11:45:38 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

With the Navratri season in full swing, actor Kriti Sanon kept it on theme at a recent event. She opted for a Mayyur Girotra outfit featuring gold kurta with cowrie trims, purple pants with patchwork hems, and a richly detailed Patola dupatta with mirror work, cowrie, and ghungroo details. A choker, stacked bangles, and red bindi finished the look.

Kriti Sanon was styled by Sukriti Grover.
Kriti Sanon was styled by Sukriti Grover.

Steal the style

  • Pick a statement dupatta: Look for a brightly coloured, heavily embroidered dupatta with mirror work, tassels or shell embellishments
  • Mix colours: Pair a mustard or antique-gold kurta with a deep contrasting jewel tone shade that goes with the dupatta
  • Tie it with the jewellery: A colourful choker adds a focal point to the neckline, statement studs add to the glam, and stacked bracelets or bangles keep it rich
  • Add a gold accent: A structured gold handbag lends a polished finish

 
fashionkriti sanon
Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Kriti Sanon shows how to wear colour this Navratri in a Mayyur Girotra ensemble
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks