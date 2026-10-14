Kriti Sanon shows how to wear colour this Navratri in a Mayyur Girotra ensemble

With the Navratri season in full swing, actor Kriti Sanon kept it on theme at a recent event. She opted for a Mayyur Girotra outfit featuring gold kurta with cowrie trims, purple pants with patchwork hems, and a richly detailed Patola dupatta with mirror work, cowrie, and ghungroo details. A choker, stacked bangles, and red bindi finished the look.

Kriti Sanon was styled by Sukriti Grover.

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Steal the style

Pick a statement dupatta: Look for a brightly coloured, heavily embroidered dupatta with mirror work, tassels or shell embellishments

Mix colours: Pair a mustard or antique-gold kurta with a deep contrasting jewel tone shade that goes with the dupatta

Tie it with the jewellery: A colourful choker adds a focal point to the neckline, statement studs add to the glam, and stacked bracelets or bangles keep it rich

Add a gold accent: A structured gold handbag lends a polished finish

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