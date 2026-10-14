Kriti Sanon shows how to wear colour this Navratri in a Mayyur Girotra ensemble

With the Navratri season in full swing, actor Kriti Sanon kept it on theme at a recent event. She opted for a Mayyur Girotra outfit featuring gold kurta with cowrie trims, purple pants with patchwork hems, and a richly detailed Patola dupatta with mirror work, cowrie, and ghungroo details. A choker, stacked bangles, and red bindi finished the look.
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
Steal the style
- Pick a statement dupatta: Look for a brightly coloured, heavily embroidered dupatta with mirror work, tassels or shell embellishments
- Mix colours: Pair a mustard or antique-gold kurta with a deep contrasting jewel tone shade that goes with the dupatta
- Tie it with the jewellery: A colourful choker adds a focal point to the neckline, statement studs add to the glam, and stacked bracelets or bangles keep it rich
- Add a gold accent: A structured gold handbag lends a polished finish
{{^htLoading}}
{{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}