National Textile Day: A nod to textile from designers

ByAkshita Prakash
May 03, 2025 10:41 AM IST

On National Textile Day, designers discuss the crucial role of textile design in their creative processes, emphasising its integration with fashion.

Actor Sonam A Kapoor wears a red-and-white Gulab Ghaghra from Ateev Anand. Made with recycled cotton, it features an intricate gold border and pitta work along the hem
Actor Sonam A Kapoor wears a red-and-white Gulab Ghaghra from Ateev Anand. Made with recycled cotton, it features an intricate gold border and pitta work along the hem

There’s a story behind each thread of a handcrafted weave. On National Textile Day today, designers talk about how vital textile design has become to their creative process — and why you shouldn’t confuse it with fashion design.

While the two are separate aspects, textile designer Ashdeen Lilaowala finds that in this day and age, fashion and textiles are integrated into each other: “I use both to create a cohesive product, not separate items. We use textiles to create fashion; sometimes even fashion inspires the creation of a certain textile.”

While designer Ateev Anand sees a clear distinction between the two, he tells us that the fabrics heavily inspire the way he creates clothing. “During my creative process, I always go back to see why something was developed — that sort of sets the path for me,” he explains.

Designer Gautam Gupta agrees with this sentiment. “Today, we see textile and fashion designers working in each other’s areas for aesthetic differentiation. I create our handloom fabrics per our vision of the collection,” he shares.

Meanwhile, Anuradha Dhawan emphasises how an understanding of textiles helps further slow, sustainable fashion. “Repurposing extends textile lifespan, in turn promoting a sustainable approach to consumption and production,” says the designer, who tells us that even discarded threads and fabric are of great value to her.

As Ateev puts it, “We owe [our process] to the weaves; they guide our work and what we do.”

According to designer Vidhi Singhania, textile and fashion are very close but also very diverse, as one focuses on the fit, fall, and silhouettes of the garment, while the other focuses on the design, patterns and the finishing of the fabric. “As a textile designer, 30 years of my life have gone into making a handloom product from ordinary to extraordinary. One is trying to contemporise the existing product, improve and give it a platform. So, I think my passion lies in textiles,” she explains.

Follow Us On