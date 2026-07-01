Pedro Pascal to Dior: How scarves became menswear's must-have accessory

A new era of masculine style

Costume designer Sia Seth believes the trend feels natural in the Indian context. She says, “The West has, in many ways, taken the dupatta and reinterpreted it as the Scandinavian-style scarf for women. Indian men have always worn scarves in different forms. Whether it’s the dupatta worn with traditional attire or the stole paired with sherwanis, draped fabric has long been part of our dressing vocabulary.”