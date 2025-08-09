Raksha Bandhan: How to take your Rakhi makeup up a notch
Raksha Bandhan emphasizes sibling love with a focus on stylish looks. Emulate Alia Bhatt's soft glam or Khushi Kapoor's smoky eyes for the occasion.
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the timeless bond between siblings with sweets, banter and gifts. It’s also the perfect occasion for sisters to get festive-ready and look their best.
For a look that’s elegant yet effortless, take inspiration from actor Alia Bhatt’s soft glam style. Achieve dewy skin with subtle highlights on the cheeks, nose, and forehead, complemented by a touch of light pink blush to bring it all together. Keep the eyes simple with a swipe of mascara and a hint of kohl for gentle definition.
For a heavy and smoky eye-lean look, take a leaf out of actor Khushi Kapoor’s makeup book, where she has added fake lashes for extra flair, a light dusting of blush, and finished with nude lips for balance.
“These looks are fresh, festive, and perfect for family photos. Add a subtle highlighter on the high points of the face for a festive glow. Finish with two coats of mascara,” suggests makeup artist Navodita Singh.
If you wish to incorporate some shimmer without going overboard, remember that balance is key. “Pair a bold element with a soft look. Pick one hero element, like a pop of coloured kajal or a dash of gold shimmer on the lids, or a bold festive lipstick. Don’t forget to pair a bindi and keep the rest minimal,” says Navodita.
Don’t forget the hair, as it can make or break your look. Go sleek like actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with a simple slick-back bun, or try actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s loose braid with soft face-framing strands. Or leave your hair open, tousle it, and add some texturing spray for effortless style like actor Bhumi Pednekar.
A flower or statement hairpin can elevate your festive look, tying it all together. But as hairstylist Natasha Mathias suggests, it’s best to stick to a classic colour palette for timeless appeal.
“Choose pastel shades of flowers to keep it subtle and minimalistic. For a sleek look, you can opt for traditional accessories like gold cuffs. Bottom line is, choose one element and match it nicely with your outfit; don’t go crazy with colours, and stick with the classics like silvers or golds,” she explains.
Quick-fix makeup tips for a last-minute look
- Start with a tinted moisturiser for a quick, even base.
- Use a cream-based multi-stick on the cheeks, lips, and eyelids for a soft, monochromatic wash of colour.
- Add a subtle highlighter to the cheekbones and inner corners of the eyes to instantly brighten your face.
- Finish with jhumkas and a gemstone bindi, and you’re ready in just five to seven minutes!