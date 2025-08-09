Raksha Bandhan: How to take your Rakhi makeup up a notch

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the timeless bond between siblings with sweets, banter and gifts. It’s also the perfect occasion for sisters to get festive-ready and look their best. How to take your Rakhi makeup up a notch(Photos: Instagram)

For a look that’s elegant yet effortless, take inspiration from actor Alia Bhatt’s soft glam style. Achieve dewy skin with subtle highlights on the cheeks, nose, and forehead, complemented by a touch of light pink blush to bring it all together. Keep the eyes simple with a swipe of mascara and a hint of kohl for gentle definition.

For a heavy and smoky eye-lean look, take a leaf out of actor Khushi Kapoor’s makeup book, where she has added fake lashes for extra flair, a light dusting of blush, and finished with nude lips for balance.

“These looks are fresh, festive, and perfect for family photos. Add a subtle highlighter on the high points of the face for a festive glow. Finish with two coats of mascara,” suggests makeup artist Navodita Singh.

If you wish to incorporate some shimmer without going overboard, remember that balance is key. “Pair a bold element with a soft look. Pick one hero element, like a pop of coloured kajal or a dash of gold shimmer on the lids, or a bold festive lipstick. Don’t forget to pair a bindi and keep the rest minimal,” says Navodita.

Don’t forget the hair, as it can make or break your look. Go sleek like actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with a simple slick-back bun, or try actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s loose braid with soft face-framing strands. Or leave your hair open, tousle it, and add some texturing spray for effortless style like actor Bhumi Pednekar.

A flower or statement hairpin can elevate your festive look, tying it all together. But as hairstylist Natasha Mathias suggests, it’s best to stick to a classic colour palette for timeless appeal.

“Choose pastel shades of flowers to keep it subtle and minimalistic. For a sleek look, you can opt for traditional accessories like gold cuffs. Bottom line is, choose one element and match it nicely with your outfit; don’t go crazy with colours, and stick with the classics like silvers or golds,” she explains.

Quick-fix makeup tips for a last-minute look