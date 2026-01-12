Retro-spection: How old Hollywood reclaimed the Golden Globes

The 83rd Golden Globes returned to California’s Beverly Hilton on Sunday, and the red carpet looked straight out of a 1940s film. Celebrities stepped out embracing old Hollywood glamour, ditching fast trends and flashy core styles this year Golden Globes 2026 Vintage detailing

Hudson Williams

Actor Hudson Williams wore a two-tone Giorgio Armani look built around a white peak-lapel dinner jacket and finished with grosgrain detailing that added old-school charm to his look. He paired it with a matching silk evening shirt and wore it slightly unbuttoned. The most vintage element was the extra-wide cummerbund, which created a high-waisted break popularised in 1950s formal wear. Sleek and sharp

Jenna Ortega

Actor Jenna Ortega approached old Hollywood from its darker, sharper side. Her black Dilara Fındıkoğlu gown referred to 80’s cinema when straight, elongated silhouettes dominated on screen. The beaded fringe on the shoulders added movement, and her hair and makeup set her look as sharp and intentional. 1950s elegance

Amanda Seyfried

Actor Amanda Seyfried, in a custom white strapless Versace gown, channelled the essence of a 1950s leading lady. Structured through the bodice and fluid through the skirt, the gown embraced old Hollywood glamour at its best. The matching wrap, a Golden Age staple, draped over her arms, is the most intelligent detail of the look. Keeping it classic

Paul Mescal

Actor Paul Mescal donned a custom black Gucci tuxedo with a cummerbund. The single-breasted wool jacket with satin peak lapels was paired with matching tuxedo pants and black leather boots. The look was finished with a deep-cut Cartier Tortue watch, a classic early 20th-century design. Quiet but loud

Blackpink’s Lisa

Blackpink’s Lisa in her sheer black Jacquemus gown with tassels, channelled vintage quiet luxury. There were no loud details or extra layers, just a clean silhouette and carefully controlled transparency. Much like the Golden Age stars’ sparse use of jewellery, her single statement necklace became the focus. Drama in shape

Ariana Grande

Singer-actor Ariana Grande stepped out in a Vivienne Westwood black gown that relied on the vintage glam of drama through silhouette. The exaggerated skirt created an impression in the same way vintage studio gowns once did. The look was bold and recognisable with the small bow detail on the sleeve, impossible to ignore. Flapper-era glamour

Selena Gomez

Singer-actor Selena Gomez delivered one of the most accurate old Hollywood moments of the night. Her black Chanel velvet gown was decorated with over 200 flowers made from feathers and silk. Her short, wavy bob, styled with deep side-parted finger curls, completed the vintage mood and clearly nodded to the flapper era. The dark lipstick and softly defined eyes sealed the look. Feathering her way

Charli XCX