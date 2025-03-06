Rio de Janeiro carnival: Stage, samba and stars shine bright

The streets of Rio de Janeiro come alive with parties, samba and dazzling costumes as one of the world’s biggest carnivals unfolds
Each year, the streets of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil come alive with colorful celebrations for a five-day festival. Known as one of the largest carnivals in the world, it attracts around 2 million revelers who take part in lively dance performances, musical parades, stunning costumes, and exuberant parties.
This year, supermodel Irina Shayk made her grand carnival debut, later sharing on Instagram: “Pinch me, this is a dream! I can’t believe this is real… BRAZIL, thank you SO MUCH for the love you gave me!". Model Emily Ratajkowski too dropped pictures on her Instagram from the celebrations. Take a look: