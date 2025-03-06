Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rio de Janeiro carnival: Stage, samba and stars shine bright

BySanchita Kalra
Mar 06, 2025 06:29 PM IST

The streets of Rio de Janeiro come alive with parties, samba and dazzling costumes as one of the world’s biggest carnivals unfolds

Each year, the streets of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil come alive with colorful celebrations for a five-day festival. Known as one of the largest carnivals in the world, it attracts around 2 million revelers who take part in lively dance performances, musical parades, stunning costumes, and exuberant parties.

Supermodel Irina Shayk makes her grand carnival debut(Photo: Instagram)
Supermodel Irina Shayk makes her grand carnival debut(Photo: Instagram)

This year, supermodel Irina Shayk made her grand carnival debut, later sharing on Instagram: “Pinch me, this is a dream! I can’t believe this is real… BRAZIL, thank you SO MUCH for the love you gave me!". Model Emily Ratajkowski too dropped pictures on her Instagram from the celebrations. Take a look:

Performers from the Mocidade samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)(AP)
Performers from the Mocidade samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)(AP)
A performer from the Portela samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)(AP)
A performer from the Portela samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)(AP)
A reveller from Grande Rio samba school performs at the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 5, 2025. REUTERS/Tita Barros(REUTERS)
A reveller from Grande Rio samba school performs at the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 5, 2025. REUTERS/Tita Barros(REUTERS)
Julia, the adorable pup, steals the show in a tiara and wings at the dog carnival parade
Julia, the adorable pup, steals the show in a tiara and wings at the dog carnival parade
Brazilian actor and performer Renata Carvalho captivates the audience during her act
Brazilian actor and performer Renata Carvalho captivates the audience during her act
It is reported that almost 2 million revellers take to the streets to celebrate the carnival
It is reported that almost 2 million revellers take to the streets to celebrate the carnival
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On