Rio de Janeiro carnival: Stage, samba and stars shine bright

Each year, the streets of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil come alive with colorful celebrations for a five-day festival. Known as one of the largest carnivals in the world, it attracts around 2 million revelers who take part in lively dance performances, musical parades, stunning costumes, and exuberant parties. Supermodel Irina Shayk makes her grand carnival debut(Photo: Instagram)

This year, supermodel Irina Shayk made her grand carnival debut, later sharing on Instagram: “Pinch me, this is a dream! I can’t believe this is real… BRAZIL, thank you SO MUCH for the love you gave me!". Model Emily Ratajkowski too dropped pictures on her Instagram from the celebrations. Take a look:

Performers from the Mocidade samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)(AP)

A performer from the Portela samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)(AP)

A reveller from Grande Rio samba school performs at the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 5, 2025. REUTERS/Tita Barros(REUTERS)

Julia, the adorable pup, steals the show in a tiara and wings at the dog carnival parade

Brazilian actor and performer Renata Carvalho captivates the audience during her act