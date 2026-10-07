Sarah Jessica Parker takes the Rapunzel braid to the red carpet

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest hairstyle seemed straight out of a fairytale. Spotted at the New York City Ballet’s 2026 Fall Fashion Gala recently, the 61-year-old’s look combines a sleek crown, a long, voluminous braid and a delicate pale-pink ribbon detail, highlighting her blonde-and-grey-blended hair colour.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s braid is straight out of a fairytale

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Makeup and hair artist Laxmi Kaur Panesar says, “Braids are a perfect choice for the festive season. They help keep hair protected from frizz, especially through all the dancing, while still looking elegant and put-together. The key is to avoid making it look neat. Let it remain a little messy by loosening it with your fingers.”

Here’s how to recreate it at home

Smooth your hair back: Brush your hair away from your face and apply a little smoothing serum or hairspray to tame flyaways. Leave a few strands around your temples loose to frame your face.

Tie a high ponytail: Gather your hair at the crown or upper back of your head and secure it with a strong hair tie.

Add extensions for length: For Parker’s dramatic, extra-long finish, clip in blonde, brown, or highlighted hair extensions that blend with your natural hair colour. If your hair is already long, you can skip this step.

Add details: Like Sarah, tie or pin a long, pale pink satin ribbon around the base of your ponytail, leaving both ends hanging down alongside your hair. For a festive look, Panesar suggests you also add a colourful parandi or charms like ghungroos.

Braid your hair: Divide the ponytail into three sections and braid them together. You can try a fishtail braid or even a reverse French braid. Weave the ribbon through as you go. Tie the ends with a small elastic and wrap the ribbon around it for a neat finish. Let the remaining ribbon trail down for that romantic effect.

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