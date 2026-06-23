The back-knot tee is the latest t-shirt hack celebs are obsessed with

We’ve all done the front knot. It’s the quickest way to crop a tee and call it a look. But this summer, that familiar styling trick is getting an upgrade. Enter the back knot: a subtle shift that transforms the basic t-shirt into something sharper, sleeker and far more versatile. The hack is simple: gather the loose fabric and tie a knot at the back instead of the front, and suddenly, the silhouette feels elevated, not improvised.

The back knot may borrow from the front-knot’s playbook, but it creates a distinctly different look altogether. Celebrity stylist Shraddha Lakhani explains, “Since this knot gathers the fabric behind you instead of at the front, the tee stays smooth and fully covered from the front while the silhouette still looks cropped and fitted at the waist. It also photographs cleaner, because the front remains uncluttered, unlike a front knot which tends to read more casual or beachy.”

“It’s a quick, non-committal way to play with proportion,“ Lakhani says. With a simple knot at the back, an oversized tee can be reshaped into anything. “What makes the back knot so effective is the control it gives you. You can decide exactly how cropped or fitted you want the tee to be, depending on how much fabric you gather."

She continues, “It’s a quick, non-committal way to play with proportion. It works just as well layered under jackets, blazers, sarees, dupattas or styled on its own. This is why a lot of celebrities at airports and events prefer the back knot over the front as it photographs cleaner from most angles and doesn’t read as trying too hard.”