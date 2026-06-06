Tiffany blue is this summer's ‘IT’ shade

There are colours, and then there is Tiffany blue. Chosen in the 19th century by Charles Lewis Tiffany for Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book catalogue, the shade has long outgrown its origins. Instantly recognisable yet easy to wear, it sits somewhere between soft and statement. This summer, it returns to the spotlight once again, leading a broader blue-green revival. Tiffany blue returns this summer, leading a wider blue-green palette across fashion, jewellery and beauty.

Tailoring the shade If it feels like Tiffany blue never really went away, that’s because it didn’t. “There’s something about Tiffany blue that never really left; it just waited,” says celebrity stylist Shraddha Lakhani. “This season, it’s returned with a confidence that feels less nostalgic and more now.”

While Tiffany blue remains the most recognisable shade, it is part of a wider blue-green family, from mint and aquamarine to turquoise, that has been making a strong showing across fashion.

“On the style front, Tiffany blue is doing something interesting: it’s dressing up,” says Lakhani. “This season, the shade has a quiet luxury energy that feels completely in step with where fashion’s head is right now.”