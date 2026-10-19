Veer Pahariya on his fashion red flags, personal style and walking for Pawan Sachdevaa

For actor Veer Pahariya, good style is less about making noise and more about getting the basics right.

Actor Veer Pahariya

Walking the runway for designer Pawan Sachdevaa at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on Saturday, the actor spoke about how the designer’s aesthetic feels close to his own personal style. “It was such a pleasure to walk the show because Pawan seems to understand my own wardrobe better than me! These are the kind of relaxed clothes you’ll usually find me in, so I was very comfortable,” he said of the show.

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Later, talking about his fashion red flags, Pahariya pointed to “ill-fitting clothes” and “showing off” as choices he steers clear of. For him, a look should feel right on the person wearing it, rather than appear forced or try too hard to grab attention. “If you wear something uncomfortable, just to impress someone else, and then you're fixing it, tucking it, untucking it all night, that's a big pet peeve of mine,” he said. Another trend he could never get behind is neon, which is a definite fashion no-no for the actor.

As for his fashion do's, the actor said, “I don't really judge anybody…your fashion is your fashion and if you feel confident in it, its always a green flag!”

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