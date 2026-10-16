Vintage sarees and thrifted finds shape Gen Z's festive style in 2026

A festive wardrobe doesn’t always need a brand-new outfit. This season, Gen Z shoppers are turning to their mothers’ wardrobes and thrift stores for their OOTDs. Google search data reflects this curiosity: searches for “thrifting” reached an all-time high in India over the past year, while “how to thrift” rose 850% and “thrift store near me” climbed 600%. Searches for “what is thrift store” jumped 1,000%. Data for the past month shows a surge of searches for vintage sarees, jackets, jerseys, T-shirts and bags.

For Gen Z, festive dressing is about finding unique pieces, rewearing old favourites and giving pre-loved fashion a new lease of life. (AI Generated/Gemini)

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Fashion designer Isha Jajodia sees this as a rediscovery of a familiar Indian tradition. She explains, “In India, we have always had a culture of passing down sarees, jewellery, and textiles. Gen Z is simply rediscovering what our mothers and grandmothers already understood.” Fashion designer and textile innovator Gautam Gupta adds, “This generation is like collectors who want to build their wardrobes around timeless treasures.”

Why is Gen Z thrifting?

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For many young shoppers, the appeal lies in finding pieces that stand apart from mass-produced festive wear. Anvita Parmar, a consultant, says, “Festive dressing used to mean spending hours at crowded malls trying to find something unique, but now the real thrill is hunting down rare pieces,” she says. Her finds include vintage zardozi jackets and second-hand bags, and now she is on the hunt at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar for a Gujarati patchwork denim jacket. Freelancer and model Akshita Chowdhary is combining generations in one outfit: “I’m styling a vintage saree from my mum’s closet, with a thrifted corset top I found on an Instagram page. It feels so much more personal, and nobody else will be wearing the same thing.”

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{{^usCountry}} For others, the choice is as much about sustainability as it is about style. “Looking good doesn’t mean compromising on our values. And circular fashion is hotter than labels,” shares school counsellor Gayatri Deepak. What’s selling at thrift racks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For others, the choice is as much about sustainability as it is about style. “Looking good doesn’t mean compromising on our values. And circular fashion is hotter than labels,” shares school counsellor Gayatri Deepak. What’s selling at thrift racks {{/usCountry}}

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Embellished kurtis, statement jeans and embroidered pieces are among the favourites at Where’d You Get It? (@wheredyougetit_), run by Jomter Karlo: “Shoppers want something unique without buying conventional fast fashion pieces.” Desi early-2000s fashion and animal prints are also popular. Pieces cost ₹499– ₹1,999, with shoppers willing to spend ₹1,000– ₹2,000 on distinctive finds, she adds. Sheena Chandel, who runs a resale store through a WhatsApp community, says, “People usually declutter around Diwali, and festive clothes are often among the pieces they give away because they feel outdated.” For younger buyers, that creates opportunities. “Especially for college students, thrift stores offer an affordable alternative to fast fashion and expensive occasion-wear. They also get access to unique pieces that they won’t see everyone else wearing,” she adds.

Check before you check out

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Inspect the craft: Look closely at embroidery, weaving, detailing and embellishments

Look for damage: Examine seams and underarms for stains, tears, loose threads and wear

Assess older fabrics: Watch for discolouration, thinning, moth holes and brittle patches, particularly in silk sarees

Choose beyond trends: Look for prints, textiles and details you will want to wear again

Budget for repairs: Factor in additional costs such as cleaning, alterations and restoration to the purchase price

Where to shop pre-loved fits

Budget buys

Closet Punarvi (@closet_punarvi): Pre-loved sarees, lehengas, kurtas and designer dupattas; from ₹499

The Seoul Factory (@the.seoul.factory): Second-hand Y2K suits and sarees featuring playful, Disney-inspired and chatpata prints; from ₹99

Your Fave Fits (@your.fave.fits): Ethnic staples with heavy embroidery; from ₹750

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Barbie Drops (@barbiedrops_): Vintage-inspired lehengas and sarees with ornate detailing; from ₹999.

Designer pieces

Revivify (revivify.com): Pre-loved Indian designer wear from labels including Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra and Torani; from ₹2,000

Ziniosa (ziniosa.com): Pre-loved luxury clothing, bags, footwear and accessories to complete a festive look; from ₹8,000

PurvX India (purvx.in): A resale marketplace for Indian occasion wear, including sarees, lehengas, Anarkalis and salwar suits; from ₹2,500

Circular Threads (circular-threads.com): A UK-based platform for pre-loved South Asian clothing, including lehengas, kurtas and bridal wear; from ₹4,000