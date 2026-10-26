Yami Gautam Dhar serves festive style in a sunshine yellow saree

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar makes a bright, sunshine-yellow case for festive dressing in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for her latest look at her upcoming movie promotions. With multicoloured floral embroidery, shimmery accents, and an ornate border, the look balances traditional craftsmanship with understated elegance. She paired the saree with statement chandelier earrings, bangles, and a sleek, high bun.

Yami Gautam Dhar was styled by Allia & Nayaab

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Steal the style

Pick a vibrant hue: Skip reds and choose a bright yellow saree with multicoloured floral embroidery for a festive look that stands out. Silk or silk-blend fabrics lend the drape a rich finish

Look for intricate details: Mirror accents, embroidered borders and colourful threadwork add depth to the outfit

Match your blouse: A fitted, short-sleeved blouse with embroidery that complements the saree creates a cohesive finish. A scoop neckline adds a contemporary touch

Keep jewellery statement-making: Chandelier earrings bring a festive flourish. Skip a heavy necklace to let the neckline and embroidery shine

Sleek up your hair: A slicked-back high bun keeps the look polished and draws attention to the earrings

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