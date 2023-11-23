Innovative fusion: Chef Manish Mehrotra’s revolutionary Indian take on classic turkey

The fourth Thursday of November heralds the food-laden fest of Thanksgiving, celebrating the first harvest meal of the colonial Pilgrims. While predominantly celebrated in the USA, the festival has now been embraced wholeheartedly by Indians. As we commemorate the occasion today, India's most renowned chef Manish Mehrotra speaks about his desi innovation to videsi turkey in an exclusive shoot with us. With the addition of Indian flavours and seasonal veggies to the traditional turkey, the delectable dish tantalizes every desi taste buds

With his ingenious culinary skills, he added a touch of Indian fusion to the classic turkey dish. Usually, marinating the meat is a time-consuming process that requires overnight soaking. However, Mehrotra has revolutionised this practice by devising a method that significantly reduces the cooking time, taking into consideration the demands of today’s fast-paced lifestyle. “In today’s busy world, people don’t have enough time for marination and other related preparations. Therefore, we have prepared a flavoured butter that not only keeps the turkey moist but also marinates it at the same time,” says the chef.

Mehrotra’s innovative approach involves creating a unique blend of Indian spices and flavours to infuse the turkey with a burst of aromatic goodness. Instead of relying on the traditional marinade, he developed a quick and efficient spice rub that can be applied before cooking, saving hours of prep time. The idea was also to curate a recipe that can be made by anyone at home with available resources in the kitchen pantry.

“The flavoured butter takes inspiration from old Indian spices and a hint of Amritsari masala, giving the turkey a delightful desi twist. Additionally, the gravy we prepare is infused with all the flavours, resulting in an exotic dish with an Indian flair,” explains Mehrotra.

To add a touch of culinary flair, a medley of exotic vegetables like Brussels sprouts, carrots, and redcurrants were artfully incorporated to plate this dish

He carefully selected a combination of cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, chaat masala, nutmeg and other traditional Indian spices to create a tantalising blend. This aromatic mixture not only adds depth to the dish but also creates an enticing aroma that fills the kitchen.

Moreover, Mehrotra has opted for healthy yet tasty stuffing options for the turkey. Seasonal vegetables, such as carrots, garlic and onion were used to enhance the flavour of the dish. With the addition of Indian flavours and seasonal veggies to the traditional Thanksgiving turkey, the chef has married the two culinary cultures to produce a delectable dish for desi palates.

