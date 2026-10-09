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Alexander Skarsgård bares his feet in see-through shoes on the red carpet

Known for pushing menswear boundaries, Alexander Skarsgård wore a gold suit and see-through Saint Laurent shoes to promote his new film, Wicker.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 19:08:19 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Actor Alexander Skarsgård brought his experimental approach to menswear to the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival, wearing a metallic gold suit and transparent shoes to a screening of his upcoming film Wicker.

Alexander Skarsgård's lace-up shoes have sparked a debate online
Alexander Skarsgård's lace-up shoes have sparked a debate online

The Swedish actor opted for a gold Saint Laurent jacket worn without a shirt, paired with matching tailored trousers. However, it was his choice of footwear that drew attention. Skarsgård wore the label’s transparent TPU lace-up Derby shoes, which featured in its Spring/Summer 2027 menswear collection.

One user wrote, “Let’s be honest, he could wear a paper bag and still be the best dressed man in the room.” A second user commented, “Feet just sweating and sliding around in those shoes all night.” A third user said, “Straight to jail.” Another wrote, “I swear hes screwing with us. He will wear anything.”

Skarsgård’s YSL appearance comes as the French maison faces a major change, with Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello set to leave the label after a decade as its creative director. The brand’s owner, Kering, announced his departure on Friday, October 9. His departure is part of a broader corporate restructuring and post-boom luxury strategy, as reported by Reuters.

 
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