Diwali Faral: Maharashtra’s plateful of tradition, here's how you can enjoy it

The festive season in Maharashtra households is incomplete without Diwali faral, a curated assortment of savoury and sweet treats. The ingredients range from the crisp chakli and flaky karanji to the melt-in-the-mouth besan laddu and fiery poha chivda. Faral is not just a platter of snacks, but a cultural ritual, an edible expression of hospitality, and a seasonal identity that defines the festival across the state. Here’s where you can get your faral from.Preserving culinary traditions

Faral

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Ruturaj Patkar from Ruchkar store, Mumbai, tells us, “Our speciality is Bhajani Chakli, prepared using a traditional recipe that preserves its distinctive taste, texture and flavour. Our focus has been on preserving the originality of these age-old preparations rather than compromising on taste and quality in the pursuit of commercialisation.”

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Long preparations

Rohan Bhil from Shobhaa Delights shares that they deliver faral across India and the preparation begins months in advance. He says, “We follow traditional recipes and preparation methods, while taking proper care of cleanliness and packaging. Our speciality is Chakli, Anarse and Ladoos. There is quite a lot of preparation involved, so we plan everything in advance.”

Contact: 7499744133Going light and healthy

Shubhangi Awade of Chatak Matak foods, Pune says that festive season invites indulgence, but people are becoming more conscious of what they eat. “While Diwali comes only once a year, people prefer options with less oil and sugar. Our lighter preparations have received a good response, with our specialities being Bhajani Chakali and Besan Ladoo,” she shares.

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{{^usCountry}} Contact: 72766 64923Must haves on your faral platter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Contact: 72766 64923Must haves on your faral platter {{/usCountry}}

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Chakli

Chivda

Shankarpali

Besan ladoo

Karanji

Sev

Anarse