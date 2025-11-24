Edit Profile
    From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs gather for Dharmendra Ji’s funeral

    Bollywood stands together in remembrance of a star whose legacy defined an era.

    Published on: Nov 24, 2025 6:19 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    From long-time collaborators to the generation of actors who grew up on his films, Bollywood came together in a moment of mourning as celebrities were spotted arriving to pay their last respects to Dharmendra Ji and his legendary career that spanned more than six decades.

    The film fraternity gathers to bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema.
    Esha Deol

    Sachin Tendulkar

    Hema Malini

    Anupam Kher

    Shabana Azmi

    Amitabh Bachchan

    Aamir Khan

    Salman Khan

    Dharmendra Ji, fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, was one of Indian cinema’s most enduring and beloved stars. With films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and Phool Aur Patthar under his belt, he was a favourite across generations.

    As one half of Hindi cinema’s most cherished on-screen pairings, with Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra, Dharmendra Ji shaped the very language of mainstream storytelling.

    His legacy remains etched in the heart of Indian film history, a reminder of an era defined by grace, grit and unforgettable performances.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes