In for a wicked treat this Halloween? Here's where to head

From spooky drinks to devilish chicken, costume parties and DJ nights, here’s what Mumbai-Pune eateries are offering this Halloween.Sinful bites at The AlterEgo

Pic: The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai

The AlterEgo in Bandra is serving up devilish names and bold flavours. Dishes include Venom’s Arrabbiata, Wings of Sin (Buffalo chicken wings), Chorizo Fried Rice with Spooky Eggs, Stuffed Bhavnagri Chillies and Cheese Orzo. The menu is available until November 1.

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Timing: 7pm onwards

Price: Approx ₹3,000 for twoMonster cakes at Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery’s outlets in Mumbai and Pune are offering limited-edition Halloween desserts, including cupcakes and monster cakes in playful Halloween colours. The seasonal treats are available today and tomorrow.

Price: ₹200 onwardsHalloween treats at Lotus Café

The Halloween menu at Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu, features Monster Eyeball Spaghetti, Zombie Chicken Fingers and Devil’s Pie. Also on offer are Graveyard Chocolate Soil Cups. “They combine a playful graveyard-inspired presentation with a delicious chocolate dessert!” shares spokesperson Siddharth Dogra.

Timing: 7-11pm

Price: ₹3,700++ per personDon’t be ghosted at Valour

The Social Salad’s Halloween party at Valour, WTC, Kharadi, Pune, offers a themed mixer where strangers can meet, themed DJ nights, mysterious games and spooky surprises.

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Price: ₹599 per person; ₹999 per coupleSpooktacular feast at Sorena

From a pav bhaji served in a spooky coffin and dishes such as Witch’s Wicked Finger and Possessed Poppers to The Forbidden Potion, Sorena at Bandra has it all. The special menu is available on Saturday and Sunday.Price: ₹300 onwards

Dracula-inspired drinks at Seven Kitchens

While Date Pâté Ravioli with Goat Cheese Sauce stands out at The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel, the drinks — mocktails like Dracula’s Delight and a cocktail named Ghost-tini — are equally attention-grabbing.

Timing: 7.30-11pm

Price: Starting at ₹4,500++Step into a surreal Halloween

Dark fantasies and unexpected encounters set the scene for The Surrealist Ball, an immersive nightlife experience at Supa San and Nami Bombay in Bandra, inspired by a legendary 1972 party attended by prominent figures from French high society.

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Timing: 9pm onwards

Price: ₹1,500 onwardsBite into Dracula’s Finger at The Orchid

Kazi Abdul Wahab, Manager, F&B at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai, picks Dracula’s Shrouded Finger as a standout creation. “These are juicy mutton seekh kebabs wrapped in a coating of bell peppers. This creation is as dramatic as its name!”

Timing: All day

Price: ₹749++ onwardsFiery spin at KMCY

The menu at Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel’s KMCY restaurant features Wok of Doom, Crispy Shiitake Graveyard, Devil’s Mapo Tofu and Haunted Sichuan Fish. For dessert, choose between Witch’s Sichuan Ghost Cheesecake and Midnight Sea Salt Chocolate Caramel Tart.

Timing: 7-11.30pmPrice: ₹2,850 onwards