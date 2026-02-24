MLTR’s Gurugram finale turns into a giant singalong

Opening with Someday and moving seamlessly into crowd favourites like Paint My Love , That’s Why , and Take Us To Your Heart , the trio, lead vocalist Jascha Richter, lead-guitarist Mikkel Lentz, and drummer Kåre Wanscher leaned into the nostalgia during the 90-minute performance. Phone flashlights lit up the venue, couples swayed in rhythm, and fans sang loudly enough to drown the speakers.

Delhi-NCR turned into a glowing singalong arena on Sunday as Danish pop band Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) closed the final leg of their Take Us To Your Heart India Tour 2026, curated by Fever Live. After Bengaluru and Mumbai, the final night in Gurugram felt like a warm farewell, with fans across age groups turning up to relive the band’s ’90s soundtrack.

Midway through the set, the band stepped forward for a stripped-down segment, recreating the intimacy of their rehearsal-room performances. The quieter moment only amplified the emotion, with thousands humming along before the show surged back into its pop-rock highs.

The Gurugram gig also reflected MLTR’s long relationship with Indian audiences. “India is a special place for us,” drummer Kåre Wanscher said briefly, acknowledging the warmth they’ve received over the decades.

As the final chords rang out, the crowd refused to let the band leave, clapping and chanting until the trio returned for an encore. HTC