Choppleganger: For when your doppelganger is a downgrade
Probably the most innovative insult on the block
"Six..sevvven."
If you still can't quite get your head around the whole point of newly-turned Gen Alpha teens running around screaming random serial numbers at each other, know that the novelty lies in their very specific brand of randomness. Now, there's a new word being coined by the human race's youngest lot - and honestly? We're high-key impressed. So have you heard of ‘choppleganger’?
If you're not too far gone on the age scale, you probably already know what 'chopped' means. For the uninitiated, it's a Gen Z original term which refers to the subject of the sentence as being unattractive. The context is very appearance-oriented for this one, mostly used to describe faces, outfits and edits which are bona fide glow-downs. Now marry that to the concept of a doppelganger and you have for yourself a word that describes a lookalike downgrade.
The term first came up back in May 2025. An X user cracked a joke on their dyslexia making them misread doppelganger as 'choppleganger'. Tens of thousands of views later, the momentum made its way to TikTok wherein a creator made a video talking about how he was being called Mick Jagger's choppleganger.
Is choppleganger the new 67?
It's getting there. Middle school teacher-cum-TikToker Lindsay, who's niche happens to be decoding teen slang for us lot that's getting on in years explained how for him, the impolite realisation of the term and its true context dawned when one of his students called him 'Kirk Cousins' choppleganger'. So if you happen to get called a choppleganger, there's some good news and some bad news. The good news? You look like a celeb. The bad news? You're chopped and worse for wear.
We're going to leave you the same advice Mick Jagger's choppelganger left on the internet - "If you think someone has a choppleganger, keep it to yourself." Though full props to Gen Alpha for their creativity!