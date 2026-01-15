"Six..sevvven." Choppleganger: For when your doppelganger is a downgrade (Photo: IMDb)

If you still can't quite get your head around the whole point of newly-turned Gen Alpha teens running around screaming random serial numbers at each other, know that the novelty lies in their very specific brand of randomness. Now, there's a new word being coined by the human race's youngest lot - and honestly? We're high-key impressed. So have you heard of ‘choppleganger’?

If you're not too far gone on the age scale, you probably already know what 'chopped' means. For the uninitiated, it's a Gen Z original term which refers to the subject of the sentence as being unattractive. The context is very appearance-oriented for this one, mostly used to describe faces, outfits and edits which are bona fide glow-downs. Now marry that to the concept of a doppelganger and you have for yourself a word that describes a lookalike downgrade.

The term first came up back in May 2025. An X user cracked a joke on their dyslexia making them misread doppelganger as 'choppleganger'. Tens of thousands of views later, the momentum made its way to TikTok wherein a creator made a video talking about how he was being called Mick Jagger's choppleganger.