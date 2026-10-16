Your pandal hopping planner this Durga Puja

With the Durga Puja celebrations beginning today, it’s time to admire elaborate pandals, marvel at magnificent Maa Durga idols and indulge in delicious bhog. But if you’re looking for company to go pandal hopping, or simply want to meet new people along the way, several social groups across Maharashtra are organising guided tours.Experiencing a blend of culture, music and food

Pandal hopping

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Beyond visiting pandals, some guided tours weave in photography, food and cultural experiences, offering a closer look at the traditions behind the celebrations.

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Deepali Sengupta, founder of Happy Feet Trails that organises guided pandal-hopping sessions in Mumbai, shares, “Our sessions let participants into the city’s vibrant Bengali community and its celebrations. The idea is to appreciate the artistry behind the idols and decorations and understand the cultural significance of the celebrations. The experience brings together culture, photography, food, music and community.”

When: October 17 to 20

Timing: Approximately 9.30am to 6.30pm

Price: ₹2,850 per person, per session

Contact: 9987957779Discovering the stories behind pujo pandals

Pune-based heritage and cultural travel company Deccan Drifts is organising a pandal-hopping experience that takes participants to some of the state’s oldest Bengali Durga Puja celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} “We will be visiting Shivaji Nagar, Khadki, KP & Parvati pandals in Pune. The plan is to experience pandals having historical significance and witness the grandest Durga Puja celebrations in the city.” shares founder and walk leader Randhir Jaya Naidu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will be visiting Shivaji Nagar, Khadki, KP & Parvati pandals in Pune. The plan is to experience pandals having historical significance and witness the grandest Durga Puja celebrations in the city.” shares founder and walk leader Randhir Jaya Naidu. {{/usCountry}}

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When: October 16 to 19

Timing: 7pm to 10pm

Price: ₹999 per session for IndiansAn overnight pujo trail

For those who want to make a night of it, Durga Pujo Parikrama is organising an overnight bus journey covering pandals across Kandivali, Powai, Central Mumbai and South Mumbai.

Organiser Devyane Roy says, “Additional services include authentic Bengali dinner on the go. The experience also has Karaoke and storytelling related to the festival. What makes it even more exciting is this is an overnight bus journey, with pit stops at the best pandals.”

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When: October 19

Timing: 8.30pm to 6am

Price: ₹1,600 without dinner; ₹2,000 with dinner

Contact: 7506601066The pujo food trail

Durga Puja is as much about food as it is about pandal hopping. Here’s where to indulge in a festive feast across Mumbai:

Gourami, Powai

Dishes on offer include Bhetki Paturi, Kosha Mangsho, Chingri Malai, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Mishti Doi, Payesh, Rosogolla and Sondesh.

When: October 17 and 18

Timing: 12pm-2pm, 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm

Price: ₹1,499 per person

Contact: 90026 00810

Public, Versova

The experience includes a menu of over 15 traditional Bengali delicacies served on banana leaves.

When: October 17 and 18

Timing: 12pm and 2pm

Price: ₹1,900 and ₹2,600 per person

Contact: 75066 40066

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Oh! Calcutta, Vashi

Expect favourites such as Maacher Paturi, Luchi and Boder Payesh, among other delicacies.

When: October 17 to 21

Timing: 12.30pm-3.30pm and 7pm-11.30pm

Price: ₹1,570 per person for the buffetPortico, Wakad

The menu features traditional Kolkata-inspired slow-cooked meats, seafood delicacies, coconut curries, and regional spices.

When: October 16 to 25

Timing: 7pm to 11pm

Price: ₹1,499

Contact: 78878 60779

Heshel, Maan Road

Mughlai favourites, festive biryanis and dishes like Bhetki Paturi and Prawn Kabiraji are part of the pujo celebration menu here

When: Throughout the month

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Price: ₹1,499

Contact: 70305 83282

Bengali sweets and food, Viman Nagar

The special Durga Puja thali here offers 10 items, including Aam Kasundi Diye, Maacher Paturi and Mishti

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When: October 15 to 20

Timing: 11.30am to 11.30pm

Price: ₹1,300

Contact: 8446615757