Your weekly horoscope: A major Jupiter shift could change the energy this week, here's what it means for your sign

A new week brings a fresh cosmic forecast. The biggest shift arrives on March 10, when Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, finally stations direct in Cancer after nearly four and a half months of retrograde motion. If the past few months felt slower than expected, especially around matters of home, family, emotional security, or even how you communicate your feelings, that wasn’t a cosmic punishment. Weekly horoscope

Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, momentum begins to return in these areas of life. Even though there will still be a shadow period for a few weeks, plans around home, relocation, emotional healing, or family matters may begin flowing more naturally.

Aries (Sun & Rising)

Aries, this week may bring movement in areas that recently felt emotionally stuck. With Jupiter turning direct in Cancer on March 10, your focus shifts toward home, family and your sense of stability. Over the past few months, you may have been rethinking what security really means. Some Aries may have experienced delays related to moving, renovating or family matters. Others may simply have needed time to process emotional patterns within close relationships.

Now, with Jupiter moving forward again, plans connected to your living space or family dynamics may begin to progress. The pace may still be gradual, but clarity is starting to return. On March 11, the last quarter moon in Sagittarius highlights your bigger life goals. While this energy often inspires bold moves, Mercury’s retrograde in Pisces suggests slowing down. Use this moment to reflect on your long-term vision rather than rushing into sudden decisions.

Taurus (Sun & Rising)

Taurus, the week begins with a mental shift as Jupiter turns direct in Cancer, activating your communication and learning sector. In recent months, you may have reconsidered how you express your ideas or communicate with others. Conversations may have taken longer to resolve, and certain plans involving writing, studying or teaching may have moved more slowly.

As Jupiter moves forward, your voice may feel stronger and clearer. Ideas that have been developing quietly may now find their way into conversations and projects. The Sagittarius moon on March 11 draws attention to shared finances and deeper emotional ties. Rather than pushing for quick answers in financial or personal matters, this moment encourages patience and careful reflection.

Gemini (Sun & Rising)

Gemini, Jupiter turning direct activates your money and self-worth sector. Over the past several months, you may have been thinking carefully about how you earn, spend and value your time. Some opportunities may have taken longer than expected to grow. Others may have pushed you to reconsider whether you were being fairly compensated for your efforts.

As Jupiter moves forward, financial progress may begin to appear gradually. This period is less about sudden windfalls and more about recognising your value and making decisions that reflect it. The Sagittarius moon on March 11 focuses on partnerships. With Mercury still retrograde, it may be best to pause before making major relationship decisions.

Cancer (Sun & Rising)

Cancer, Jupiter turning direct in your sign marks an important moment of personal momentum. After months of reflection, you may begin to feel more confident about the direction your life is taking. Since Jupiter began its retrograde phase last year, you may have been reconsidering your identity, your priorities and the emotional roles you play in other people’s lives.

Now that the planet is moving forward again, you may feel ready to step into a stronger version of yourself. Growth may come through clearer boundaries and trusting your instincts. The Sagittarius moon highlights health and routines. This is a good time to check whether your daily habits support the goals you want to achieve.

Leo (Sun & Rising)

Leo, Jupiter turning direct this week activates your sector of reflection and emotional closure. Over the past few months, you may have spent more time processing past experiences or quietly letting go of certain habits and relationships that no longer serve you.

As Jupiter moves forward, the emotional work you’ve been doing may start to feel worthwhile. This phase prepares you for a period of more visible growth later in the year. The Sagittarius moon brings attention to creativity and romance. Instead of rushing into dramatic decisions, focus on rediscovering what genuinely makes you happy.

Virgo (Sun & Rising)

Virgo, Jupiter’s forward motion highlights friendships and long-term goals. Over the past few months, you may have reconsidered your role within certain groups or communities. Some connections may have felt distant, while others may have helped you realise what kind of support you truly need.

With Jupiter moving direct, opportunities to connect with like-minded people may begin to appear again. The Sagittarius moon shifts attention toward home and family matters. Take time to settle emotionally before making decisions about living arrangements or personal foundations.

Libra (Sun & Rising)

Libra, Jupiter turning direct activates your career and reputation sector. Professional plans that once seemed slow or uncertain may begin gaining momentum again. You may also find yourself rethinking what success truly means. The months ahead may bring opportunities that align more closely with your evolving goals.

The Sagittarius moon highlights communication and perspective. If plans change unexpectedly, treat them as useful feedback rather than obstacles.

Scorpio (Sun & Rising)

Scorpio, this week brings a broader perspective as Jupiter moves forward in your expansion sector. During the retrograde period, you may have questioned certain beliefs or reconsidered long-term ambitions involving travel, education or personal growth.

Now, new opportunities to expand your world may begin appearing again. Growth may come through learning, exploration or embracing new experiences. The Sagittarius moon highlights finances, encouraging careful decisions around spending and commitments.

Sagittarius (Sun & Rising)

Sagittarius, Jupiter — your ruling planet — turning direct may feel especially significant. Over the past few months, deeper emotional and financial matters may have required your attention. This period may have encouraged you to rethink trust, shared responsibilities and long-term commitments.

As Jupiter moves forward again, the lessons from that time may help you create healthier relationships and clearer financial decisions. The last quarter moon in your sign invites reflection before making bold announcements or life changes.

Capricorn (Sun & Rising)

Capricorn, Jupiter turning direct influences your partnership sector. In recent months, you may have reconsidered the balance within your closest relationships. Some dynamics may have required patience or emotional honesty. Now, with Jupiter moving forward, relationships may begin finding a healthier rhythm.

The Sagittarius moon highlights rest and reflection. Taking time to recharge may help you approach future decisions with greater clarity.

Aquarius (Sun & Rising)

Aquarius, Jupiter’s shift activates your routines and work environment. The past few months may have revealed habits or responsibilities that needed adjustment. Now that Jupiter is moving forward, changes you’ve been making to your schedule or lifestyle may start producing positive results.

The Sagittarius moon highlights friendships and community connections. Consider whether certain collaborations truly support your long-term goals.

Pisces (Sun & Rising)

Pisces, Jupiter turning direct highlights romance, creativity and joy. Over the past few months, you may have re-evaluated what genuinely makes you happy. Now, opportunities to reconnect with passion, creativity and meaningful experiences may begin returning.

The Sagittarius moon brings attention to career and ambitions. With Mercury still retrograde in your sign, it may be best to reflect carefully before making major professional decisions.

Meanwhile, Venus in Aries highlights finances and self-worth. This period may encourage you to value your time and talents more confidently.

With Jupiter finally moving forward, the week signals a slow but noticeable return of momentum. Reflection still plays an important role, but many signs may begin to see new opportunities and clearer paths emerging.