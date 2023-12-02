Len Faki: Happy to see techno grow in India

Turkish-German DJ Len Faki marks his India debut with a three-city tour, starting today. “I'm very excited about my first India tour and looking forward to the experiences and adventures that await me,” says the musician, who is looking forward to presenting his latest music to his India fans: “I'm so happy to see that electronic music, particularly techno, is becoming increasingly popular in India." Len Faki

Like most international artistes visiting India for the first time, food and culture are major attractions for Faki. “Indian food is heavenly and delicious. I spent a lot of time in places where Indian cuisine played a major role and it has become an important part of my life. The spices and scents are unique and I'm really looking forward to eating my favourite dishes in India. Also, the spirituality rooted in your culture is so unique. It’s way more than what we have in Europe. You are way ahead of us when it comes to that. Also, yoga and meditation are so integral to India. It’s something I’m so fascinated with and hope to experience first-hand. I devoted two tracks from my recent album, Fusion, to the idea of Yantra and Shri Yantra highlighting their power,” shares Faki.

Speaking of his latest LP Fusion, which he plans to present during his set in India, he says the record “defines me as a producer and what the world of electronic music means to me”. Ask if he’s heard of Bollywood or wishes to collaborate with any Indian musicians and Faki shares, “I'm a bit of a fantasy film lover, so I watched Bahubali and really enjoyed it. I also watch some Indian series and documentaries on long-distance flights. As far as Indian music goes, in the late 1990s, I discovered Nitin Sawhney (British musician of Indian origin), who incorporated many Indian influences into his trip-hop and chill-out music. Also, I am a big fan of Jatinder Thakur. He’s among the best tabla players I’ve heard. He has incredibly great rhythms and accents that he includes into his jazz and world music. I would love to work with an Indian musician someday.”