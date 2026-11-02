Mohit Joshi on Chadd Dene Aa’s success: ‘I always wanted to be a versatile singer’

Singer Mohit Joshi, whose Punjabi track Chadd Dene Aa has been receiving widespread attention online, says the song’s success has been particularly rewarding because it has allowed audiences to see a different side of his musical abilities. Known for performing Sufi music, Joshi says he has always wanted to explore different genres rather than be confined to one musical identity.

Mohit Joshi

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“I always wanted to be a versatile singer,” he says, adding that people were surprised to see him sing Punjabi music with such emotion. “People thought I sang Sufi songs well, but they didn’t think I could sing Punjabi. The fact that I could convey the emotions and reach people’s hearts is the biggest success for me.”

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Originally from Bareilly, Joshi moved to Delhi in 2023 in search of a job. Although he had been singing at schools and colleges, pursuing music professionally was not an immediate certainty. His journey began with small performances, including trial shows in Gurugram, for which he earned just ₹500. After expenses, he was left with around ₹400–450. Gradually, through hard work, his earnings increased to ₹1,500, then ₹3,000 and eventually ₹6,000 per show.

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{{^usCountry}} His parents supported his musical ambitions, although they encouraged him to pursue engineering as well. He completed his engineering degree but remained determined to build a career in music. “They never told me to give up music. With their support, I am here today,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His parents supported his musical ambitions, although they encouraged him to pursue engineering as well. He completed his engineering degree but remained determined to build a career in music. “They never told me to give up music. With their support, I am here today,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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For Joshi, the making of Chadd Dene Aa was as much about connecting with its emotions as it was about finding the right sound. The song was created about a year ago, when he and his team were deciding which of several compositions to take forward. The lyrics by Abhi, along with the composition by Danny and Suhej, drew him towards the track.

“Lyrics always matter in a song,” he says, explaining that he tries to immerse himself in the words before recording. “Whenever I record in the studio, I turn it into a darkroom and switch off all the lights. If I am recording a sad or low song, I first feel the lyrics.”

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The recording took several attempts, partly because Joshi had a packed schedule of performances. The song’s visual treatment was also important to the team, with director Himanshu developing a story around it. Joshi recalls initially disagreeing with the outfit chosen for him by Mansoor, as it was unlike anything he had worn before. However, he eventually trusted the team’s vision. “When the song is so good, the shoot should also be good,” he says.

The effort appears to have paid off, with several people from the entertainment industry sharing the track. Joshi mentions Varun Dhawan, Mahira Sharma and Simrat Gaur among those who posted about it, while composer Tanishk Bagchi also shared the song. He says the response has encouraged him to continue exploring music beyond the Sufi genre.

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The singer is now looking forward to releasing more original Sufi compositions, including Sufi-folk music inspired by the kalam of Bulleh Shah, presented in his own style. He also hopes to collaborate with composer-singer Vishal Mishra, whose compositions and lyrical variety he admires.

“I want to create original music that becomes viral worldwide,” he says, adding that versatility is essential for a singer to connect with audiences across genres and backgrounds.

Joshi is quick to acknowledge that the track’s success is not his alone. He credits the wider team, including Himanshu, Vandana, the Daltej Jansher team, actor Sagar Malhotra, Nia Chauhan and the crew members, stylists and makeup artists, for their contribution. For him, the response to Chadd Dene Aa is a reminder that a song’s journey depends on the collective effort behind it.

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