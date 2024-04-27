Musicians across age groups and geographies compete in Mumbai

Close to 46 artistes across age groups showcased their musical prowess at an event in Mumbai that saw celebrated musicians Sonu Nigam, Agam Kumar Nigam, Aruna Sairam, P Unnikrishnan, Louis Banks, Raju Singh, Gino Banks, Shruti Shadolikar Katkar and Ananth Vaidyanathan, as members of the jury. Musicians Sonu Nigam, Raju Singh, Agam Kumar Nigam, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, P Unnikrishnan and Ananth Vaidyanathan with the winners

Held at Mumbai’s St Andrew’s Auditorium in Bandra, the event, Artium Superstar Finale, was held through the day. It saw the participants sing across genres, including Indian classical, pop and Hindi film music. The event also saw a medley by the teachers of the Artium Academy towards the end of the finale.

While 11-year-old Devina Nigam bagged two awards in the Hindustani Classical and Popular Film Music Hindi Under 16 categories, V Bhavana won an award for Carnatic music. Shreyanvi N won in the Popular and Film Music South Under 16 category, while Samathmika K bagged an award in the Popular and Film Music South Above 16 category. Gargi Saha won in the Popular Film Music Hindi Above 16 category. There was also a performance by 83-year-old Malti Shah and 8-year-old Apexa Panchal, who rendered the classic song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.

Sonu Nigam said, “This is more than just a competition; it’s a journey of discovery and growth for young artistes. I’m honoured to be a part of this initiative that’s shaping the future of music in India.”