Nandish Sandhu announces engagement with Kavita Banerjee: See pics
Nandish Sandhu got engaged to actor Kavita Banerjee. The couple shared the news on Instagram
Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 5:08 PM IST
By Vishakha Pandit
Share via
Copy link
On October 9, actor Nandish Sandhu took to his Instagram to share the joyous news of his engagement to actor Kavita Banerjee. As per the The couple had their actual engagement ceremony last month, on September 5, 2025, but Nandish chose to make the announcement now.
Sharing a set of pictures with Kavita, Nandish wrote, “Hi Partner. 💍❤️🌟Ready 😁.” Kavita on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her engagement ring, accompanied by the date of the engagement "05/09/2025" and an evil eye emoji. Nandish later re-shared the same.
Their fans and friends from the industry were quick to congratulate the new couple on their engagement. Vahbiz Dorabee congratulated couple and wrote, "Congratulations cuties❤️❤️❤️" Akanksha Puri showed her excitement for the couple and wrote, "Awwwwwwe congratulations cuties." Stars namely, Charlie Chauhan, Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Laveena Tandon, and others showered the couple with love.
About Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee
Nandish Sandhu is a well-known actor who has been part of several popular TV shows. Kavita Banerjee is also an actress who has been seen in shows like Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi. The couple's relationship and engagement have been making headlines, and fans are excited to see what's next for them.