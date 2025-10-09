Nandish Sandhu announces engagement with Kavita Banerjee: See pics

On October 9, actor Nandish Sandhu took to his Instagram to share the joyous news of his engagement to actor Kavita Banerjee. As per the The couple had their actual engagement ceremony last month, on September 5, 2025, but Nandish chose to make the announcement now. Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee

Sharing a set of pictures with Kavita, Nandish wrote, “Hi Partner. 💍❤️🌟Ready 😁.” Kavita on the other hand, took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of her engagement ring, accompanied by the date of the engagement "05/09/2025" and an evil eye emoji. Nandish later re-shared the same.



Their fans and friends from the industry were quick to congratulate the new couple on their engagement. Vahbiz Dorabee congratulated couple and wrote, "Congratulations cuties❤️❤️❤️" Akanksha Puri showed her excitement for the couple and wrote, "Awwwwwwe congratulations cuties." Stars namely, Charlie Chauhan, Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Laveena Tandon, and others showered the couple with love.