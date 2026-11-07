New home, new beginnings for TV actor Kanwar Dhillon: Dream Diwali for us

For actor Kanwar Dhillon, son of veteran actor Deep Dhillon, this year’s Diwali is more than just a festival infact ‘it is the celebration of a major milestone.’ Having built his dream home from scratch, Kanwar is eagerly preparing to mark his first Diwali in this new space.

Kanwar Dhillon, (inset) with Deep Dhillon

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“It feels beautiful because this home has literally been made with our blood, sweat, and tears,” Kanwar shares.

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Opting for a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic, he notes, “I am focusing heavily on illuminating the expansive deck as my heart remains anchored in tradition. The main entrance holds special emotional significance for us, serving as the threshold where this journey began.”

Though he has moved away from bursting firecrackers out of consideration for his pets, Kanwar looks forward to traditional aartis and intimate gatherings. Known for his roles in shows such as Udne Ki Aasha and Piya Rangrezz, he finds the prospect of performing festive pujas in his new Mumbai home surreal. “It was our dream to have a place like this, and my father is especially emotional. He told me he was very proud of me, which made me emotional too,” the actor adds.

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{{^usCountry}} Kanwar plans to light a few phooljhadis as shagun and looks forward to hosting friends and family. “I am going to throw so many house parties now, and most of them will have my school friends, too,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kanwar plans to light a few phooljhadis as shagun and looks forward to hosting friends and family. “I am going to throw so many house parties now, and most of them will have my school friends, too,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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“Having your own home is a surreal experience,” he reflects. “It isn’t just about the architecture; it is a constant reminder of my journey and a catalyst for greater ambition.” This Diwali, Kanwar is welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into a space that symbolises both his achievements and his future aspirations.